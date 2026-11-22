Lunenburg West MLA Becky Druhan has been elected leader of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, with 66 per cent of voters backing the former Houston minister’s rebuilding plan.

The party announced Druhan as the winner at its leadership convention in Halifax on Saturday, with 1,915 of 2,869 votes cast.

“Tonight marks a new chapter for our party, but the work of renewal doesn’t begin with tonight’s result. It is already happening,” said Druhan in a speech after her victory.

She is the Liberal’s first permanent leader since 2024, when the party suffered its worst-ever election performance and was reduced to two seats in the legislature. Druhan beat out her sole competitor, Richmond County Deputy Warden Amanda Mombourquette.

“Obviously not the result we were hoping for,” said Mombourquette after the results were announced. “It’s disappointing in a big, big way.”

“We need to make this now a unanimous choice,” she said. “[Druhan] is the new leader and we all need to get behind her leadership.”

Online voting was open from Nov. 16 to 21, with party members paying a $25 fee to vote. Druhan garnered more votes than Mombourquette in 49 of Nova Scotia’s 56 ridings.

Druhan was first elected to Province House in 2021 as a Progressive Conservative, when the PCs and Premier Tim Houston knocked the Liberals out of power. Under Houston, Druhan served as minister of education and early childhood development, the minister responsible for the office of equity and anti-racism, and as provincial attorney general.

Durham left the PCs to sit as an independent last October, citing a “difference of principles,” after being removed from cabinet in a shuffle. This May, she joined the Liberals, where she is now caucus chair, and immediately announced her leadership ambitions.

“I know Tim Houston, and he doesn’t intimidate me,” said Druhan. “Nova Scotians deserve a different kind of leadership. Leadership that listens before decisions are made, not after.”

Becky Druhan hugs a supporter after her election as Liberal leader. (Dylan Follett/The Dalhousie Gazette)

Druhan has pledged to get the party ready for the next general election, which will be called before December 2029. Her plan includes revitalizing the party’s local riding associations and connecting herself with grassroots party organizers.

“Both candidates really ran admirable races,” said Iain Rankin, the Liberal interim leader since December 2025 and MLA for Timberlea-Prospect. “[I’m] really happy that both of them are coming together to support the party and looking forward to what comes next.”

The new leader is inheriting a party that has lost seats and votes in every election since 2013, and currently sits in third-party status behind the PCs and NDP.

“Becky Druhan brings obviously a unique perspective,” says former premier Stephen McNeil, who had endorsed Mombourquette. “She has a proven track record in terms of being elected …so now she has work cut out to rebuild the party and take it from where it is now with [three] seats and increase the party.”

Druhan’s details-light policy platform focuses on election readiness by growing Liberal electoral district associations, connecting leaders with the grassroots and a series of policy promises framed as “actions we can develop together.”

Related: Who will be the next leader of the N.S. Liberals?

She will also become the party’s first female leader. The Liberals are the last major Nova Scotian party to be led by a woman.

“I hope that somewhere in Nova Scotia tonight a young girl sees one more example of what’s possible for her,” Druhan said.

Mombourquette and Druhan had been campaigning for leader since July 31, and spent the race aligned on most major policy issues.

“I’m grateful to Amanda Mombourquette for putting her name forward. Her energy, her ideas, and the campaign that her team ran contributed to this momentum that we’re experiencing,” Druhan told reporters after her election

Throughout the race, Mombourquette positioned herself as a “lifelong Liberal” against Druhan, who said her experience in the Houston government and position as an MLA prepared her to lead.

“Our party should reflect people and communities that we seek to serve in all their diversity. It should be a place where Nova Scotians from every block of life can see themselves, feel they belong, and have a voice in shaping our future,” Druhan said.