The University of King's College Academic and Administration Building on Aug. 5, 2026 (Cate McPhee/The Dalhousie Gazette)
The University of King's College Academic and Administration Building on Aug. 5, 2026 (Cate McPhee/The Dalhousie Gazette)

KSU council to choose new interim president on Sunday

An active councillor will be chosen as the new president

September 18, 2026 /

The King’s Student Union’s council will elect an interim president at a closed-door emergency meeting on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The interim president must be a current councillor and will hold office until a full president is elected at the KSU’s fall by-elections. 

Results will be shared by the KSU after the private meeting ends, according to a Sept. 18 statement the union posted on Instagram announcing the meeting. 

Former KSU President Gale VanAmburg stepped down from the role on Sept. 13, citing worsening health over the past months. 

Related: KSU president resigns

“Despite my love for the role and the KSU, I have to take a step back in order to recover,” VanAmburg wrote in a Sept. 15 statement posted on Instagram by the KSU. VanAmburg took office on March 2, and their term was set to continue into March 2027.

Iman Mannathukkaren, KSU vice president academic and external, says the decision “wasn’t entirely out of the blue,” and VanAmburg had taken time off over the summer. 

“It’s quite a sad loss because they were an excellent president … but obviously their health takes first priority.”

VanAmburg first served as the union’s vice president of communications before their election this February. 

“I am so thankful for the students who put their trust in me in increasingly turbulent times. It would be a disservice to students for me to continue in this role while I am unfit to serve them,” VanAmburg said. 

Posted in ,
Avatar photo

Hailey Jackson

Hailey is an incoming first-year journalism student at King’s who is excited to take on new responsibilities at The Gazette. She previously served as News Editor and then Editor-in-Chief of her high school paper, where she discovered her passion for local journalism. Originally from Toronto, she hopes to continue developing her skills as a reporter and connect with the Halifax community through her work. You can contact Hailey via email at hailey.jackson@dalgazette.com

Read more from the gazette

The Student Chef – Corn Chowder

The first recipe of the year is perfect for the fall season
By | September 15, 2026

BREAKING: KSU president resigns

Gale VanAmburg steps down over health, interim elections to be held by Sept. 20
By | September 15, 2026

BREAKING: Faculty union holds vote of no confidence in Dal president, others

The results of the non-binding vote will be revealed Sept. 22
By | September 15, 2026

Make-A-Wish partner society founded at Dalhousie

Co-founders aim to sponsor a wish through society fundraising
By | September 10, 2026

DSU rehires same security contractor for DalFest after alleged assaults last year, adds new safety measures

DSU instructs security company to de-escalate and avoid physical altercations
By | September 10, 2026

Tony turns Provincetown into Hollywood

How this biopic overwrites Provincetown’s legacy
By | September 10, 2026

Connect with the Gazette