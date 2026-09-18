KSU council to choose new interim president on Sunday

The King’s Student Union’s council will elect an interim president at a closed-door emergency meeting on Sunday, Sept. 20.

The interim president must be a current councillor and will hold office until a full president is elected at the KSU’s fall by-elections.

Results will be shared by the KSU after the private meeting ends, according to a Sept. 18 statement the union posted on Instagram announcing the meeting.

Former KSU President Gale VanAmburg stepped down from the role on Sept. 13, citing worsening health over the past months.

Related: KSU president resigns

“Despite my love for the role and the KSU, I have to take a step back in order to recover,” VanAmburg wrote in a Sept. 15 statement posted on Instagram by the KSU. VanAmburg took office on March 2, and their term was set to continue into March 2027.

Iman Mannathukkaren, KSU vice president academic and external, says the decision “wasn’t entirely out of the blue,” and VanAmburg had taken time off over the summer.

“It’s quite a sad loss because they were an excellent president … but obviously their health takes first priority.”

VanAmburg first served as the union’s vice president of communications before their election this February.

“I am so thankful for the students who put their trust in me in increasingly turbulent times. It would be a disservice to students for me to continue in this role while I am unfit to serve them,” VanAmburg said.