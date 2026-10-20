Q&A with DSU Faculty of Architecture and Planning representative candidate Nermine Mokdad

Nermine Mokdad is a first-year master of planning student running unopposed for the Dalhousie Student Union’s Faculty of Architecture and Planning representative position.

As an international student, Mokdad is new to Dalhousie and eager to unite the architecture and planning programs, while welcoming students from other countries.

The by-election voting period is from Oct. 20 to 21.

This interview has been edited for clarity, grammar and length.

SUB: Why are you running for this position?

I come from both worlds of architecture and planning. I’m familiar with being an architecture student and all the stress that comes with it.

Now in the planning program, I’m able to look at the bigger picture. Having the privilege of knowing both sides, I can advocate for things that would make our lives easier. I’m comfortable talking to professors and advocating for students.

Architecture and planning students at Dalhousie are under one faculty, but we never interact. They have another building, and we don’t have shared classes. Even though our work is different, we will end up interacting later, especially when we start our careers. Planners and Architects are inseparable.

SUB: What do you think the DSU is doing well and what should it do better?

I don’t think I can speak to that, I’m still very new to the DSU. I’m looking forward to learning what the DSU is doing well and not well, and to get these students’ voices heard by the DSU.

SUB: What are the three most important things your campaign is based on?

First, supporting students and advocating for them. Second, community. I want to bring us closer to each other. And third, expanding our network. One of my goals is to help students relieve their stress. We’re always thinking about where we will end up and what the job market is like. My goal is to work with faculty to access the Alumni network from Dalhousie and have some career coffee chats to talk about their experiences.

SUB: What previous experience do you have that makes you the best candidate for this position?

My undergraduate degree was in architecture and urbanism, with a minor in landscape studies at Smith College. I was also the MENA (Middle East and North Africa) region representative.

I’m used to interacting with students, both international students and those who want to connect to their culture, and still feel that things don’t exist for them. I can bring us together and advocate.

SUB: How do you think that the DSU should increase the outreach to students on the Sexton campus specifically?

I encourage students to subscribe to the DSU newsletter so they are aware of everything the union has to offer. As I said, I still don’t know much about the DSU, but I am looking forward to learning more.

SUB: In your profile, you mentioned that despite all being on the Sexton campus together it’s easy for architecture planning students to end up in separate circles. What should the DSU do to address this divide?

I want to understand if students see the need to connect with others within the faculty. Whether they want to have some informal gatherings, like hikes or runs, or have some networking sessions and do some coffee chats with alumni. I have a questionnaire that I encourage all students to fill out to help me understand if they see their needs the same as I do.

SUB: One of your key goals is to help new students arriving from other cities and countries find their footing. What specific gaps do you currently see in how students are welcomed to the architecture and planning faculty?

Halifax is becoming one of the highest-rent cities, and I want to make this struggle clearer to students by checking on them and making spaces where students can chat about how they’re actually paying for their rent. Why don’t we make that discussion transparent?

As planners and architects, our role is to go through those municipal rules and see if landlords are doing something against the law, and help you find ways to go through that challenge. As a student who is also new to Halifax, I have observed this.

Dalhousie is a diverse school, but there is a decrease in funding for international students. You can find that you’re the only one who’s not Canadian, which is kind of my case in this cohort right now.

Having lived in many countries and also being new to Canada, I understand the struggle of finding community and juggling school at the same time. I want to help you find that community that you feel you belong to.