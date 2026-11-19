A letter-writing campaign by advocacy group Students Nova Scotia is calling on the provincial government to preserve funding for post-secondary sexual violence prevention and education.

Since 2019, the provincial government has provided funding for sexualized violence prevention initiatives on post-secondary campuses, which advocates and educators are urging the government to continue.

The funding has helped support the Waves of Change Bystander Intervention Program, which operates on Nova Scotian campuses, to educate students on sexual violence and how they can intervene if they witness an incident.

Cameron Smith, the provincial sexual violence prevention education coordinator, organizes Waves of Change in Nova Scotia. Her position is funded through the provincial grants.

“The idea that this program that we know is working, that is leading to lots of prevented incidents could end, it’s heartbreaking,” says Smith.

Smith says she is “nervous and uncomfortable, but hopeful” about continued government support.

“We want to continue to work with the government on this. We want to believe that the government is going to continue seeing student safety as a priority,” she says.

Brendan Roberts, executive director of StudentsNS, says provincial funding enables oversight and collaboration in prevention efforts across campuses.

“[Funding] allows for cross-training and best practice sharing, ensuring that there’s a standard when it comes to the level of education and prevention training that we’re providing.”

Beyond continued support for prevention initiatives, Roberts says StudentsNS is looking for stability from the government.

“Year-by-year funding is extremely unpredictable,” says Roberts, who graduated from St. Francis Xavier University last year. “It makes it hard to plan multi-year programming or to do any real strategic planning.”

Annual funding for prevention initiatives from the provincial Department of Advanced Education is set to end in the upcoming 2026-27 fiscal year, with no renewal announced. StudentsNS says the uncertainty surrounding future funding is already causing concern.

“[Waves of Change’s] work has brought about meaningful progress on our campuses and grown into one of the most effective bystander intervention programs in the country,” reads the letter to Brian Wong, Nova Scotia’s advanced education minister.

”Predictable investment is essential to ensure prevention and education remain priorities across Nova Scotia’s postsecondary campuses and our province.”

The letter template is available on Waves of Change’s website for students to send to the minister, the premier or their MLA.

The advanced education department acknowledged the importance of sexual violence prevention and education in a statement to the Dalhousie Gazette, stating that funding will be considered as part of the provincial budget process.

“The department remains committed to supporting sexual violence prevention initiatives and working with post-secondary institutions,” wrote Chloee Sampson, the department’s spokesperson.

The government is projecting over $300 million in cuts in the 2026-27 budget.

Smith says without provincial funding, “There would be no guarantee [Waves of Change] would be able to continue to exist in an effective and responsibly maintained way,” adding that in some universities it would likely stop running entirely.

While some schools might be able to continue to run individual programs, the loss of provincial funding would likely lead to the termination of her provincial coordinator role, the programs’ only full-time position, says Smith.

For students, parents and community members considering participating in the letter-writing campaign, Smith says it’s important to let the government know that Nova Scotians care about “the safety of our students, of our children, of our future leaders.”