Nova Scotia’s Liberal Party is about to elect its first permanent leader in nearly two years.

In the 2024 general election, the Liberals — who have governed for a majority of the province’s history — were reduced to just two seats in the legislature, their worst ever performance.

On Nov. 21, the party will choose its first permanent leader since 2024, who will lead the Liberals as they rebuild towards the next election. Two candidates, Richmond County deputy warden Amanda Mombourquette and Lunenburg West MLA Becky Druhan, a former Houston government minister, are vying for the job.

“The Liberal Party is so diminished now that it’s almost like it’s a startup,” says Lori Turnbull, a Dalhousie University political science professor. “Whoever wins it is sort of taking this thing and running with it; [the party] is going to really rely heavily on the leader.”

The two candidates — one of whom will be the party’s first female leader — have been campaigning since July 31. Both have mainly focused on what they would offer to rebuild the party rather than policy differences, though have both spent time criticizing the Houston government.

Related: Nova Scotia Liberal leadership candidates face off in first debate

If elected, both would bring a different perspective to the rebuild: Druhan as a sitting MLA and former PC, and Mombourquette as a self-described “lifelong Liberal” who has never held provincial office.

“This is not a battle for the soul of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party,” says James Stewart, president of the Nova Scotia Young Liberals and a Dal student. “I think we know where our soul is. This is more of a battle of who is the sharpest and most effective messenger and vision maker to put out there to Nova Scotians.”

SUB: Who are the candidates?

Druhan, currently the legislature’s Liberal caucus chair, was first elected into the legislature as a Progressive Conservative in 2021.

She has previously served as minister of education and early childhood development, the minister responsible for the office of equity and anti-racism, and as minister of provincial attorney general, all under Premier Tim Houston.

Durhan left the PCs to sit as an independent last October after being removed from cabinet in a shuffle. This May, she joined the Liberals — bumping them to three seats — and immediately announced her ambitions of leadership.

Druhan said she left the PCs over a “difference of principles,” including on community input to government. She also told the Dalhousie Gazette she voted for the Liberals before running in 2021.

“I am one of 110,000 people who stopped supporting our party since 2013,” says Druhan, referencing the 2013 election, the last one the Liberals did not lose seats in. “Our task as a party is to earn the trust of those people back.”

“The wisdom of Becky Druhan as the face of our party … is that she had her falling out with Tim Houston around the same time as a lot of Nova Scotians had their falling out with Tim Houston,” says Stewart, who is impartial between the candidates as youth-wing president.

Druhan’s two-pillar, 17-page policy platform focuses on election readiness through growing Liberal electoral district associations, connecting leaders with the grassroots and a series of policy promises framed as “actions we can develop together.”

She has emphasized that her time as a minister and a sitting MLA gives her the position and experience to hit the ground running.

“I know what it means not just to win an election, but to form government and deliver real results when you get there,” she says.

Mombourquette has never been an MLA, but led Richmond County as its warden and currently serves as deputy warden.

“Ms. Druhan is a talented legislator, [but] at the end of the day I’ll keep pointing back to my track record,” she says. “It’s time for this party to take a fresh approach to politics. My approach is one that is not burdened by past political decisions.”

“For me, it’s a huge opportunity to build something better, to build something stronger, to build something that Nova Scotians need,” Mombourquette says.

She has pledged to run for the Liberals in the Richmond riding as soon as possible — declining another term as deputy warden to do so. She told the Gazette it’s “very unlikely” she would run in a riding other than Richmond, even if it meant entering the legislature sooner.

Mombourquette’s five-pillar, 24-page policy platform also addresses election readiness and party rebuilding, with similar strategies to Druhan’s. Her other four pillars contain more specific policies than Druhan’s platform, including on education, democratic accountability and the environment.

“You’re not going to see just my ideas reflected in [the platform]. People across this province will see their ideas reflected, and that is going to create vision,” Mombourquette says.

Voting opened for leader on Nov. 16 and will run until the Nov. 21 leadership conference in Halifax, when a victor will be announced. The new leader will take on the 43-seat PCs and nine-seat NDPs in the next election, which will take place before Dec. 8, 2029.

“I don’t see that these people are wildly different ideologically,” says Turnbull. “They’re both very serious candidates. They’re very articulate … that said, I’m not sure how much [the race] has gripped public attention.”

“It’s a question of getting the right message, building the voters’ familiarity with whoever the leader is because neither of these two people, with all due respect, is a household name.”

Stewart says that while the Liberals only have three seats currently, weaknesses in the other parties — Houston’s unpopularity and the NDP’s centralization in Halifax — mean there’s a lot for the new leader to work with.

“The next election, even if it’s next spring, I see no reason we can’t win,” says Stewart. “The last provincial election result was just totally brutal and something that was deeply difficult, but I am more optimistic than I’ve been about our future and a big part of that is the leadership race.”