Editorial opinion: the Dalhousie Gazette’s Christmas wishlist

Every edition, the Dalhousie Gazette’s editorial board, made up of our entire editorial team, debates a question until we come to a consensus. That consensus editorial opinion is summed up here, giving our readers a peek behind the curtain into the minds of the people charged with bringing you the news.

Dear Dalhousie University,

It’s the end of another semester; we did it, we guess. One faculty lockout, a near-TA strike and 20,000 irritated students later, we’re still standing. The Dalhousie Gazette would personally like to thank the administration for keeping us busy this year. After all, chaos sells … and since our paper is free, the joke’s on you.

But, in all seriousness, the Gazette wishes everyone a happy and restful holiday season. As we head into the new year, we hope everyone — students, administration and faculty — can start on the right foot. While we’re not entirely sure if we can put aside our quarrels, we’ve put together a wishlist that might help seal the deal.

1. No more faculty lockouts or “unprecedented events”

Our team has run out of ways to write “this is the first time this has ever happened.”

2. Tuition refunds

Nothing says “sorry for fucking up your semester” like a cheque wrapped in a sparkly red bow.

3. Exams that don’t run until the winter solstice

We’d like to finish exams before the sun sets at 4 p.m., taking with it our last ounce of courage to open our laptops.

4. To get through a class in the McCain without construction banging on the window

How are we supposed to survive a tutorial we’re only in for participation points if the construction is louder than our thoughts, and the professor?

5. On the topic of windows … maybe the Killam could have a few more

If we’re going to be trapped in the library until Christmas, the least you could do is let in some sunlight while it still exists.

6. And since you’ll already be in the Killam … edible Subway, lighter doors

At the very least, sandwiches we trust and doors that don’t double as gym equipment.

7. Oh right, workouts… let’s end Dalplex gym bro domination

Let an arts student lift the bar in peace.

8. Divestment

9. Our grades back before we graduate

Knowing what grade we need going into the final would be great — it helps us budget our suffering in the Killam accordingly.

10. An exterminator

Sweet administration, we all know we need one. We’re tired of being scared to be in the Gazette office after 6 p.m. The university’s mice problem is getting out of control.

11. World peace

12. … and a puppy

Happy holidays, everyone!

Love,The Dalhousie Gazette