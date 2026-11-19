I often catch myself worrying about politics. I worry about how the rise of extreme conservatism is impacting people in marginalized communities and how the greed of a small group of extremely wealthy men is controlling the world.

It’s the small wins for social justice and democracy that fill me with hope.

One of those wins was Brazil’s recent presidential election. Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva was re-elected with over 64 million votes — nearly 52 per cent of valid votes cast .

This was especially important for me because I’m Brazilian and lived there until I was 16.

I remember getting a call from my family as soon as the result was announced. We all cheered and felt relieved because months of worrying about an unknown and terrifying future were over.

This wasn’t just a preferred candidate who beat the other; it was about democracy defeating totalitarianism.

The runner-up, Flávio Bolsonaro, is an extreme conservative politician who openly wanted to change Brazil’s constitution, and who many Brazilians have compared with other fascist leaders like Adolf Hitler.

In the first round of the elections, Bolsonaro won with just over 47 per cent of valid votes. In Brazil, to win a presidential election in the first round, a candidate needs over 50 percent of votes. Since this result was not reached, the elections went to a second round to pick between the two most-voted candidates.

Historically, the candidate with the most votes in the first round goes on to win the second round. Brazilians didn’t let this trend stop them.

In the three weeks between the two rounds, voters took to the streets. Millions of people all over the world loudly showed their support for Lula and democracy.

Celebrities openly supported him and posted pictures making an L sign with their hands. Even people on the right or who claim political neutrality supported Lula during his campaign.

Santos Cruz, the former minister secretary general, is proudly right-wing and worked for Bolsonaro’s father in 2019. In an interview with Revelando, he said he thinks the Bolsonarism movement is too extremist.

The movement began with Bolsonaro’s father, Jair Bolsonaro, who is currently facing a 27-year prison sentence for plotting a coup after he lost the 2022 elections. During Bolsonaro’s campaign, he repeatedly talked about his father and promised to pardon him if elected president.

Many Brazilians feared what it would mean for another Bolsonaro to take power, but they used that fear to fight for democracy.

The elections saw a historically low number of absent voters and null votes of only 21.84 per cent.

Young people proudly displayed their voting receipt on social media, and elderly people asked their grandchildren to help them go to the polls.

Amongst millions, your vote might seem insignificant, but when everyone thinks this way, change is impossible.

The midterm elections in the United States are a powerful reminder of this.

For the first time in years, states like Kansas, Texas and South Carolina — which have historically voted for Republican candidates — elected Democrats.

The midterm elections saw the first Black woman elected as governor and the first openly gay men elected to the U.S. Senate. This wouldn’t have been possible without people voting, protesting and actually taking action.

Change needs action that young Canadians don’t seem to be taking.

In the 2024 election, Nova Scotia had the lowest voter turnout ever. Only 45 per cent of eligible voters showed up to polls. The election saw the majority of seats go to the incumbent Progressive Conservative Party and Tim Houston was re-elected as premier.

The latest poll by Angus Reid Institute shows that Houston is at one of his lowest approval rates (37 per cent) since he started as premier in 2021. This means nothing if people dissatisfied with his government aren’t taking action.

This applies to other Canadian provinces as well.

The 2026 snap election in British Columbia saw 48 per cent voter turnout. This was lower than the 2020 elections that were affected by pandemic restrictions. Ontario’s 2025 provincial general election saw a 45 per cent turnout. Today, the province’s premier, Doug Ford, had one of the lowest approval rates in Canada at only 31 per cent, right behind Tim Houston.

In Canada, young people are at the centre of low voter turnout. For the 2021 federal election, only 46.7 per cent of voters aged 18 to 24 voted — lower than any other age demographic.

Voting isn’t just a right. It’s a responsibility.

In most elections, there won’t be a perfect candidate or someone who corresponds with everything you envision. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t vote. No matter how bad the choices are, one candidate will be elected, so you might as well pick one.

When young people don’t show up at the polls, their needs aren’t addressed. This is how we end up with governments that want to build AI data centres even with thousands of people protesting against them.

Do yourself a favour and vote in the next election.