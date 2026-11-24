Dalhousie University’s women’s soccer team qualified for the 2026 U Sports women’s soccer championship after a season in which they ranked ninth nationwide.

This was the 15th time Dal’s women’s soccer team has qualified for the U Sports championship, and the first time they’ve played in it since they hosted the tournament in 2024. They last qualified for nationals without an automatic bid in 2012.

The University of British Columbia hosted the championship from Nov. 12 to 15, where the Tigers ultimately lost in the quarterfinals to the University of Guelph Gryphons, 1-0.

Before flying to Victoria, the Tigers fought hard to win the AUS championship in a close 1-0 contest against the Cape Breton Capers, clinching their ticket to the national tournament.

The Gryphons eventually went on to defeat the Trinity Western University Spartans 2-1 in the final to win the school’s first-ever U Sports championship.

“It definitely makes it a little bit easier losing in the first game and then having them win,” says Sally Steinberg, a fourth-year striker for the Tigers.

Gryphons winger Isabella Trepanier scored the game’s lone goal, burying the ball off a rebound in the 22nd minute.

The Gryphons defence didn’t allow the Tigers a single shot on goal for the full 90 minutes of game time.

“They’re definitely a lot more physical, and we found that it was hard building out of our back line,” says Steinberg.

Consolation round

After losing to the Gryphons, the Tigers played a consolation quarterfinal match the next day against the UBC Thunderbirds. The Tigers lost 4-0.

This was déjà vu from the 2024 nationals, where UBC played Dalhousie in the quarterfinals and beat them by the same score.

“This year I felt a lot less intimidated and more like we could actually go and put a really good performance out,” says Steinberg. “[UBC] is a really good team. I don’t think the score reflected how we did.”

UBC’s goals came from Zoelle Apps, Nina Rhode, Sophia Ferreira and Maddy Norman. This time, the Tigers took five shots to UBC’s 23.

Despite the abrupt end to their season, four Tigers walked away with hardware for their exceptional regular seasons.

Steinberg was selected as a U Sports First Team All-Canadian, Sarah Giles and Ally Wilton were selected as Second Team All-Canadians, and Delaney Haibeck made the All-Rookie Team.

For Steinberg, her 13 goals in 12 games tied her for fifth in Canada during the regular season. She also finished the season with 18 points, which tied for sixth in the nation.

“It’s just a great testament to the work that I’ve been putting in for four years,” she says. “I’m really proud of myself because in my third year I didn’t start a single game, and this year I proved to everyone and myself that I could do it.”