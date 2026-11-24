The PWHL Takeover tour will return to the Scotiabank Centre in 2027 bigger than ever.

After hosting two games last season, six different rosters will hit the ice at the Scotiabank Centre in February and March. This is the largest tour in the league’s four-year history, as it plans to take the league to 19 cities across North America.

The first of three games will be played on Feb. 2 and feature the Toronto Sceptres and Boston Fleet. On Feb. 3, the Ottawa Charge will face one of this year’s new expansion teams, the Hamilton Havoc. The Vegas Vanguards, another expansion team, will face off against the Vancouver Goldeneyes on Mar. 21.

Six Nova Scotian players will be playing back in their home province, notably Vegas’ Mae Batherson, who had 15 points in 30 games last season and finished 7th among defencemen league-wide.

Halifax will be the only city to host three games this year, setting a tour record in the process.

“Welcoming the PWHL back for three games builds on Scotiabank Centre’s legacy of hosting incredible event experiences for our community and strengthens our position as a premier market for elite sports events,” said Suzanne Fougere, the President & CEO of Events East Group, in a Nov. 19 press release.

On top of the expansion rosters, this will be the first time the Goldeneyes will play at the Scotiabank Centre.

Halifax proved to be a successful location for the PWHL Takeover last season, as both matches last year were attended by over 20,000 total fans.

“We know our community will show the PWHL that Halifax absolutely loves this league,” said Fougere.