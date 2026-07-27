Darcy Eygun training in preparation of his 1,000 km run across Nova Scotia. His run will begin on July 27. (submitted: Darcy Eygun)
Darcy Eygun training in preparation of his 1,000 km run across Nova Scotia. His run will begin on July 27. (submitted: Darcy Eygun)

SMU alum will attempt to run 1,000 km across Nova Scotia to fight food insecurity

Darcy Eygun is running to raise $75,000 for food insecurity

July 27, 2026/Jonas May
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Over 23 days, Darcy Eygun aims to cover 1,000 kilometres across Nova Scotia to help raise awareness for food insecurity in the province. 

“Hopefully [the run] stands as a reminder of the state of the province and the importance of raising funds for food insecurity,” says Eygun. “I hope we can all come together and reflect on our role in helping out neighbours that live throughout Nova Scotia.”

To meet his goal, Eygun will need to run the equivalent of a marathon per day. 

His journey begins on July 27 at the Cape North Lighthouse in Saint Margaret Village, N.S., and ends at the Baccaro Point Lighthouse in East Baccaro, N.S. If completed, it will be the longest documented cross-Nova Scotia run. 

The 21-year-old Nova Scotian graduated from Saint Mary’s University in December. Shortly thereafter, he set his sights on two goals: raising funds and awareness for food insecurity in the province.

This led him to partner with Feed Nova Scotia, a charitable non-profit organization that distributes donated food to over 130 shelters, meal programs and food banks across the province. Eygun’s goal is to raise $75,000 for Feed NS.

According to a 2025 national food price report, more than one in four Nova Scotians suffer from food insecurity, the highest provincial rate in Canada. The report was conducted by four Canadian universities, including Dalhousie University.

Photo of the Feed NS office on Wright Avenue in Dartmouth, N.S. Eygun’s goal is to raise $75,000 for the nonprofit to help put food on people’s tables. (Submitted: Feed NS)

“Feed NS is a direct line from donations to help them put food on people’s tables,” Eygun says. 

Thomas Coldwell, the director of philanthropy and engagement for Feed NS, said that Eygun’s fundraiser is an inspiring chance to spark conversations about how Nova Scotians can help build a more food-secure province.

“It takes a lot of determination to take on a challenge of this scale, and we’re honoured that Darcy is putting that kind of energy into standing with people facing food insecurity,” said Coldwell in a statement to the Dalhousie Gazette.

Since announcing his run on July 20, Eygun has amassed over 650 followers on Instagram and raised nearly $300 through his GoFundMe and Feed NS donation pages as of publication. 

He says he is confident that his motivation to alleviate some pressure on Feed NS and give back to his community will help push him to reach the finish line. 

“I can’t stop when I know that taking a few steps will put more food on the tables of the most vulnerable in the province,” says Eygun. “It would be selfish of me to stop.”

While the fundraising goal will keep him going during his weeks on the road, Eygun is just as happy to give back to the province he calls home. 

“It feels like I have a responsibility to represent the province the best I can,” he says. “Maybe I don’t have the strongest Nova Scotian accent or eat lots of lobster rolls, but to run from my province, the people in my province, it’s something I’m very proud of and honoured to do in many ways.” 

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Jonas May

Jonas is heading into the Master of Journalism program at King's after recently graduating from St. Thomas University in Fredericton, where he majored in journalism and digital media. In his last year at STU, Jonas was the news editor for the university's student newspaper, The Aquinian, where he learned many skills he hopes to bring to the Gazette. Despite getting into journalism for his love of sports, Jonas' recent work has leaned towards political reporting. This culminated in an invitation as a media member to attend the 2025 Liberal Leadership convention, where Mark Carney was named the leader of the Liberal Party.

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