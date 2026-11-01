The Dalhousie Tigers women's soccer club celebrates winning the AUS championship title on Nov. 1. (via AUS/Dan Candre)
The Dalhousie Tigers women's soccer club celebrates winning the AUS championship title on Nov. 1. (via AUS/Dan Candre)

Tiger’s women’s side takes home AUS Championship

National championships will take place from Nov. 12 to 15

November 1, 2026 /

The Dalhousie Tigers women’s soccer club has dethroned the two-time defending champions in the Atlantic University Sport final to secure their spot in the U Sports championships.

The national championships will take place in Vancouver from Nov. 12 to 15. Arianna Rushenas, a fourth-year winger on the Tigers, took home the tournament MVP.

The Tigers shut out the Cape Breton Capers, 1-0, in St. John’s on Sunday. Abbey Aucoin scored the contest’s lone goal in the 65th minute, earning her player of the match.

This is the club’s first championship banner in 14 years.

Correction: An original version of this article stated that Arianna Rushenas was a second-year midfielder.

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Jonas May

Jonas is heading into his second year in King’s Master of Journalism program. He was the Gazette's News Editor last year and has previously served as the News Editor for the Aquinian at St. Thomas University. He grew up in small-town Newfoundland and has always wanted to pursue a career in the sports world; Jonas found himself enamoured with long-form news coverage. He is beyond excited to be a part of such a strong team of journalists at the Gazette this year. You can contact Jonas via email at eic@dalgazette.com

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