Tiger’s women’s side takes home AUS Championship
National championships will take place from Nov. 12 to 15
November 1, 2026 / Jonas May
The Dalhousie Tigers women’s soccer club has dethroned the two-time defending champions in the Atlantic University Sport final to secure their spot in the U Sports championships.
The national championships will take place in Vancouver from Nov. 12 to 15. Arianna Rushenas, a fourth-year winger on the Tigers, took home the tournament MVP.
The Tigers shut out the Cape Breton Capers, 1-0, in St. John’s on Sunday. Abbey Aucoin scored the contest’s lone goal in the 65th minute, earning her player of the match.
This is the club’s first championship banner in 14 years.
Correction: An original version of this article stated that Arianna Rushenas was a second-year midfielder.
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