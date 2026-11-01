Tiger’s women’s side takes home AUS Championship

The Dalhousie Tigers women’s soccer club has dethroned the two-time defending champions in the Atlantic University Sport final to secure their spot in the U Sports championships.

The national championships will take place in Vancouver from Nov. 12 to 15. Arianna Rushenas, a fourth-year winger on the Tigers, took home the tournament MVP.

The Tigers shut out the Cape Breton Capers, 1-0, in St. John’s on Sunday. Abbey Aucoin scored the contest’s lone goal in the 65th minute, earning her player of the match.

This is the club’s first championship banner in 14 years.

Correction: An original version of this article stated that Arianna Rushenas was a second-year midfielder.