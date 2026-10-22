Top recruit ready to make his mark for the Tigers

At six-foot-five Grayson Ritzand stands out on and off the basketball court.

Known for his versatility and strength, the first-year small forward is bringing his talents to Dalhousie University’s men’s basketball team this season.



Before committing to Dal, Ritzand averaged 22.7 points and 6.9 rebounds per game last season at Uchenna Academy, a Toronto high school and was considered one of the top incoming recruits to U Sports.

“He’s a tough, strong, aggressive, fearless type of player,” says Rick Plato, the team’s head coach. “I know that kid is going to be an all-star, and he’s going to be somebody that we can build around,” says Plato.

Ritzand recorded 11 points and five rebounds in his breakout game with the Tigers on Oct. 4 in an exhibition tournament match against Toronto Metropolitan University. He aims to lead AUS rookies in rebounds and eventually be recognized as the conference’s top scorer.

Adjusting to university basketball has come with inevitable growing pains for Ritzand.

He says the Tigers’ practices are the most intense he’s ever done. The team practices six — sometimes seven — days a week. Practices often include strength training, shooting practice and full-court defence drills.

“It just takes time to get familiar with the expectations,” says Plato. “He seems to be getting better every day.”

Ritzand’s on-court success and development are largely because of his off-court dedication to improving his game.

He attributes his strength and physicality to his mother, a weightlifting coach, who introduced him to strength training in their home gym at a young age.

“It’s just all the extra little things,” says Ritzand. “You go to practice, but what else are you willing to do? Are you willing to go shoot the hour before bed or are you willing to wake up a little extra earlier to go in and lift?”

He draws inspiration from Michael Jordan, the five-time NBA MVP and six-time NBA champion, who he views as a textbook example of self-discipline and work ethic. He says that success comes down to the work an individual puts on the court.

“It’s really only on you,” says Ritzand.

“My personal goal is I want to make the [Atlantic University Sport] all-rookie team[Atlantic University Sport],” He says

As for his long-term goals, Ritzand hopes to become a starter and, eventually, a team captain.

Lydell Husbands, a guard for the Tigers, says Ritzand’s offensive intensity and defensive prowess could make him a strong addition to the team.

“It’s up to him how good he wants to be, and how much time he wants to put in,” says Husbands. “[During his] third to fifth year he [could] be one of the best players in this league.

“It all comes down to the work he puts in.”

Ritzand and the Tigers will make their regular season debut on Oct. 23 at Acadia University.