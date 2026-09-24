The Student Chef – ‘Coffee Cake’

As your first couple weeks of classes move forward, so too does another recipe! The days

are getting colder, so let’s grab some ingredients, and head into the kitchen to bake some

soft and cinnamon-y coffee cake. As a kid I always thought coffee cake was meant to be

coffee flavoured, but a surprise to us all, it’s called that because it’s meant to be served with

a cup of coffee. I suppose it makes sense, and that concept means I think this recipe is

perfectly fitting for the season, because what doesn’t scream autumn more than a steaming

cup of coffee, an icy cold morning, and the scent of cinnamon? Maybe a pumpkin spice latte,

but those have never been my thing.



September through early December are always the worst months temperature wise in this

province I swear. It’s my favourite season, but cold mornings and hot afternoons do nothing

for how I’d like to dress. It makes me crave sweet baked goods more though, so here’s a

recipe for coffee cake; follow up to what I’d said before, when I was trial running this recipe I

decided to just try adding some coffee to the batter and it turned out really good; I used

Lavazza’s “Crema e gusto” coffee, but whatever you have on hand will work. Or you could

sub it for milk, if you’re looking for something more traditional. You do you!



Ingredients

(For the cake)

1 egg

1⁄4 cup of oil (vegetable or canola)

1 teaspoon of vanilla extract

3⁄4 cup of white sugar

1⁄2 cup of brewed coffee

1 1⁄2 cups of flour

2 teaspoons of baking powder

sprinkle of salt

(For the topping)

2 tablespoons of melted butter

1 cup brown of sugar

2 tablespoons of cinnamon

2 tablespoons of flour



Directions