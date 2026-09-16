The Student Chef's first recipe of the year is corn chowder (Graphic: Bryce Goodyear/The Dalhousie Gazette)
The Student Chef's first recipe of the year is corn chowder (Graphic: Bryce Goodyear/The Dalhousie Gazette)

The Student Chef – Corn Chowder

The first recipe of the year is perfect for the fall season

September 15, 2026 /

Welcome back everyone to The Student Chef! After a year’s hiatus, I am back, and I have some great recipes lined up for you for the next couple of semesters straight from my journal. To those who are new here, firstly, welcome to Dalhousie! Welcome to my bi-weekly column, where I will be sharing some delicious, hearty and sometimes sweet recipes to make university life a tad easier.

This week’s recipe, a simple Corn Chowder, fits comfortably into the comfort food collection of recipes I try to curate between the beginning of fall and mid-winter, because as the temperatures gradually decrease, sometimes you just need a warm bowl of something substantial, and this one can be pretty low-effort.

I call for frozen corn here because it’s what I had on hand while developing this recipe, but I’ve made it since with fresh corn and canned corn, and all taste just as good — feel free to sub in whichever you have most readily available! Sub in 2 cans of corn and 3-4 cobs cut off if you have fresh; the chicken broth can also be subbed for vegetable broth.

Ingredients
3-4 cups of frozen corn
6 slices of raw bacon, chopped
3 cups of potatoes, peeled and cubed
1 cup of water
1 medium onion, finely chopped
2-3 cloves of garlic, minced (or 2 tablespoons pre-minced)
1 tablespoon of thyme
½ tablespoon of garlic powder
1 tablespoon of white sugar
1 ½ cups of heavy cream
2 ½ cups of chicken broth

Directions

  1. Fry your chopped bacon in a deep saucepan until pretty crispy; it’ll need to be to retain its texture. If using a crock-pot, combine all ingredients in the pot excluding cream, and cook on high for 3 hours. Afterward, add in the cream and cook for another 15-20 minutes. If not, continue below.
  2. Turn the heat to low, and add onion and garlic. Allow to fry slightly without overcooking the bacon.
  3. Add water, potatoes, corn, spices, sugar and chicken broth to the pot, and simmer for 45 minutes, covered.
  4. Check potatoes are soft with a fork, and to that stir in your cream. Allow to cook uncovered for another 12-15 minutes. Plate with shredded cheese and/or a loaf of crusty bread.

Got a cookie cat-astrophe? Your pasta came out wrong? Just need ideas for dinner? ASK CHARLIE – your culinary cat-sultant is standing by! Email me today at thestudentchef@dalgazette.com.

Posted in
Avatar photo

Bryce Goodyear

Bryce is in his third year, studying an English degree at Dalhousie with a minor in history. In his first year, he joined the Gazette as a columnist of The Student Chef, which he is excited to bring back this year. Bryce has always imagined a long-term career in writing, and hopes to one day be published in a book store alongside the likes of Margaret Atwood and Anne Rice; or, at the very least, the check-out line of a pharmacy. You can contact Bryce at thestudentchef@dalgazette.com

Read more from the gazette

KSU council to choose new interim president on Sunday

An active councillor will be chosen as the new president
By | September 18, 2026

BREAKING: KSU president resigns

Gale VanAmburg steps down over health, interim elections to be held by Sept. 20
By | September 15, 2026

BREAKING: Faculty union holds vote of no confidence in Dal president, others

The results of the non-binding vote will be revealed Sept. 22
By | September 15, 2026

Make-A-Wish partner society founded at Dalhousie

Co-founders aim to sponsor a wish through society fundraising
By | September 10, 2026

DSU rehires same security contractor for DalFest after alleged assaults last year, adds new safety measures

DSU instructs security company to de-escalate and avoid physical altercations
By | September 10, 2026

Tony turns Provincetown into Hollywood

How this biopic overwrites Provincetown’s legacy
By | September 10, 2026

Connect with the Gazette