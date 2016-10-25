Letter from the editor: Galhousie

At the end of September, Narcity Halifax published an article called 12 Of The Prettiest Dalhousie Girls You Should Follow on Instagram.

The article praised these women for their beauty, but gave no mention of their personalities or accomplishments. These 12 “prettiest Dalhousie girls” appeared nearly identical, with the majority of them fitting perfectly into the Western norms of thin, blonde-haired beauty.

Narcity’s article was not a proper reflection of Dalhousie. Our campus is filled with talented, beautiful, badass women who deserve to have their achievements showcased.

We decided to dedicate a full issue of the Gazette to celebrating some of these incredible women.

They are athletes and intellectuals. Some fight for environmental conservation, others promote gender rights and mental health. These women are student leaders, mothers and friends.

Shortly after the Narcity article, the Gazette launched a social media campaign asking students to nominate inspiring women on campus. The nominees are featured in this print edition and on our website, dalgazette.com.

While showcasing these women, we also wanted to take the time to recognize problems that women throughout our community face every day, whether it’s catcalling, abuse or prejudice.

The women featured in this story are not only inspirational because of their accomplishments, but because of the challenges that they have had to overcome to be where they are today. Racial prejudice, sexism, disease: these women have fought it all, and are all the more inspiring because of it.

The profiles and articles in this issue are only a small sampling of the remarkable women that we know. We hope that their stories make you think about the women that inspire you every day, and who fight to make this world a better place.

When all is said and done and this newspaper is on your dorm room floor or crumpled at the bottom of your backpack, pause for a second and think about how lucky we are to know incredible women like the ones in the following pages.

Take a moment, and thank them for all that they do.

They deserve it.

Eleanor Davidson, Editor-in-chief