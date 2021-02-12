Black-owned businesses in Halifax

While Black History Month is often considered a time to look back and honour Black history, it can also be a time to celebrate the thriving Black communities in today’s world. So, to honour the accomplishments of Black Nova Scotians, here is a list of some local, Black-owned businesses you’ll absolutely want to check out.

Back 2 Belair

Back 2 Belair is a vintage, secondhand clothing business. It operates from an exclusively online platform through Instagram marketing and sales. Brands like Nike, Champion, Adidas, Helly Hansen and many others are featured along with a plethora of sports merch such as jerseys, hats, jackets, sneakers and more. If you’re trying to achieve the perfect ’90s aesthetic wardrobe, or are a big sports fan, check out @back2belair on Instagram.

tREv Clothing

Models don designs from tRev Clothing, a brand founded by former Dalhousie University student Trevor Silver. (Photo by Gladyz Photography; Talent from Soli Productions Management)

Trust, respect, education, value: these merits underpin the innovative, local, streetwear brand named tREv Clothing. The founder, Trevor Silver, decided to leave Dalhousie University’s Schulich School of Law after his first year to launch a clothing business.

Silver says his dream of becoming a lawyer was to show his family, friends and the Black community it was possible. However, after pursuing his dream to start tREv clothing, he realized the Black community has more to offer than simply something to prove, and tREv clothing is a way to showcase this creativity and entrepreneurship. Incorporating the scales of justice into the brand logo, Silver pays homage to his time at law school and expresses his faith in balancing success.

Silver says, “trust, respect, education and value are what I believe are the key principles to success and what we all have to practice towards ourselves and others.” Check out @trevclothing on Instagram to see the styles for yourself.

Delectable Desserts

Delectable Desserts is a local, family run bakery in Dartmouth, N.S. Their website states their aim is to provide, “high-quality, professionally made and tastefully decorated desserts,” and that all of their products are, “carefully handcrafted from scratch daily using the finest and freshest of ingredients.”

Delectable Desserts offers custom cakes (including vegan options), cupcakes, cheesecakes, cookies, scones, muffins, macarons, gift bundles and more. Some items come in gluten-free and dairy-free options as well. Check out their Instagram for mouthwatering photos of their creations @delectabledessertsns.

Mary’s African Cuisine

Mary’s African Cuisine is located at 1701 Barrington St., as well as at the Halifax Seaport Farmers’ Market, and Kicks Café at the BMO Soccer Centre. Chef Mary is at the core of the operation and has more than 20 years of culinary experience, according to the restaurant’s website.

The menu offers dishes like curry, stews, fried plantain, rice, samosas, soups and more. Go to marysafricancuisine.com for mouthwatering pictures of all the delicious meals. Or better yet, head straight to Barrington Street to try a new dish for dinner.

Fire & Desire Candle Co.

Fire & Desire candles are handmade, eco-friendly, soy wax candles produced exclusively in Nova Scotia. Each candle has a unique name and fragrance so there is something for everyone. Scents range from ‘Shorty Swing My Way’ (caramel popcorn), to ‘I Wanna Be Down’ (apple and maple bourbon).

Fire & Desire candles are vegan, cruelty-free and will only bring goodness and delicious scents into your home. Check out @fireanddesirecandleco on Instagram to see their wide range of options.

Bailly Fragrance

Last but not least, Bailly Fragrance is a local perfume company. Every perfume is cruelty-free and vegan.

According to the company’s website, Bailly seeks to “elevate women who have felt excluded from the beauty industry.” Their website also explains the story behind the brand name: Bailly is the name of an impact crater on the Moon and therefore symbolizes the way women make a positive impact in their communities. Follow @baillyfragrance on Instagram to see a refreshing feed of positivity, carefully curated scents and a business with genuine integrity at its core.