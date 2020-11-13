Dalhousie Poets: aftershock

Editor’s note: This piece was written after the earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Oct. 30, 2020. For more information on ways you can help with the relief efforts, please see the following links: https://www.akut.org.tr/en/donation; https://donate.tpfund.org/campaign/izmir-turkey-earthquake-relief-fund/c309729

The city of Izmir, Turkey was struck by a magnitude seven earthquake on Oct. 30, 2020. (Photo by Gokce On)

aftershock

i cried for hours today

as i felt the waves of pain going through my body

not physical

but mental, emotional

looking at my city

how beautiful and untroubled it had seemed

just a couple hours ago

the way everything changes in a matter of moments

dust settling where an apartment building used to be

the now foreign

conversations with neighbours

turned into corpses

the rising of the sea

desperation, death, delirium

women in the street, screaming as they hold their children

my dear city

i’m sorry — you didn’t deserve this

i’m sorry — the crying and the wallowing

won’t rebuild your buildings

won’t save your people

nor will they help protect you.

the tears will only help us process

as the city rebuilds itself

and things start falling back to their usual rhythm,

as the people heal,

until we can once again take the ease of this city

for granted.

