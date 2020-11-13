Dalhousie Poets: aftershock

Editor’s note: This piece was written after the earthquake in Izmir, Turkey on Oct. 30, 2020. For more information on ways you can help with the relief efforts, please see the following links: https://www.akut.org.tr/en/donation; https://donate.tpfund.org/campaign/izmir-turkey-earthquake-relief-fund/c309729
aftershock
i cried for hours today
as i felt the waves of pain going through my body
not physical
but mental, emotional
looking at my city
how beautiful and untroubled it had seemed
just a couple hours ago
the way everything changes in a matter of moments
dust settling where an apartment building used to be
the now foreign
conversations with neighbours
turned into corpses
the rising of the sea
desperation, death, delirium
women in the street, screaming as they hold their children
my dear city
i’m sorry — you didn’t deserve this
i’m sorry — the crying and the wallowing
won’t rebuild your buildings
won’t save your people
nor will they help protect you.
the tears will only help us process
as the city rebuilds itself
and things start falling back to their usual rhythm,
as the people heal,
until we can once again take the ease of this city
for granted.
