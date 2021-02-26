Dalhousie Poets: change

They say, turn the last page

Give way to a new age

Go play on the next stage

Don’t stay in your old cage

A new day, a new change

A little gay, a little strange

An old day, an old shame

All the grey, all the same

Every start shall end

Every end soon starts

Too heavy for hearts

Too painful to pretend

Even Arthur entered Avalon

Even Dorian encountered death

All gods are long gone

All breathe a last breath

Waves are meant to crash

Storms are meant to cease

Fires end in ash

Wars end in peace

Nothing lasts

Nothing should

All blasts

All good.

Art by Pablo Stanley on Blush.

Dalhousie Poets is a rotating column in the Gazette’s Art & Lifestyle section featuring poetry by students on various subjects. Interested in submitting your verse? Email arts@dalgazette.com.