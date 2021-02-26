Dalhousie Poets: change

They say, turn the last page
Give way to a new age
Go play on the next stage
Don’t stay in your old cage
A new day, a new change
A little gay, a little strange
An old day, an old shame
All the grey, all the same
Every start shall end
Every end soon starts
Too heavy for hearts
Too painful to pretend
Even Arthur entered Avalon
Even Dorian encountered death
All gods are long gone
All breathe a last breath
Waves are meant to crash
Storms are meant to cease
Fires end in ash
Wars end in peace
Nothing lasts
Nothing should
All blasts
All good.
Dalhousie Poets is a rotating column in the Gazette’s Art & Lifestyle section featuring poetry by students on various subjects. Interested in submitting your verse? Email arts@dalgazette.com.
