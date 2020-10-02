Dalhousie poets: countdown and repeat

countdown

the tick of her spine

drives me forward

like waiting and watching

she schedules my next move

I run my clock on hers

her impeccable beat

like pounding drums and hissing snares

or calendars on Roman time

syncing circadian rhythm with mine

catch, release, repeat

tell me about your bloodlust

hungry for the devil’s touch

to feel the wolf rip into flesh

and skin and bone

like bread

and to feel your mind fall to dust

like it like red between your teeth

cruel cold God,

I like your tongues and nails and arteries

I like the chase that makes my heart beat

I like the catch and the release

catch, hold, bite, eat, tease, leave, release

and repeat

east of June

in the north, the sun grins most afternoons

but the air still has a bite to it

I wash dishes in the six o’clock window so I can feel the warmth coming in from the west

it washes over the city and then comes out in waves to us.

the year’s nearing its end so no one thinks too clearly

instead we spit barbs through tight teeth

and turn our fingers upwards and across the room when mistakes are made

the sky’s kind but cool

we still have a ways to go

the devil’s chord

in the grey pain of suburbia

through the unwashed windows

spiced heavy with cloves and tea leaves

wavering tritone chords drift by

lost,

weary,

looking for a home or a host.

they call to the girl in the yard,

who spins around still barefoot,

stepping in the icy evening dew and the rotting apples that decorate the ground

she feels the tension in her tissue,

the hollowness in her bones,

the decay in her paper-flaky skin.

ah, yes. this pretty pastry will make a lovely nest.

