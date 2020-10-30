Dalhousie Poets: growing pains

Editor’s note: This piece was first published in an online issue of the Dalhousie Gazette (issue 5, volume 153). The following version has one additional poem than the original piece.

doodles

i wonder what this whole growing up thing is like

the similarities between my old self and this hurried, charcoal sketch of a college girl

what it’s going to be when maturity is nothing but a receipt stashed away in my old knicker drawer

but. . .

i picture it’s going to be something like this:

last night i wiped off all my makeup

looked at myself in the mirror

squeezed the last drop of cheap mascara into a white towel

and yet

even without angry black eyebrows and dark eyeshadow slathered on like a quick response to a threat

. . . i still don’t

look like a kid anymore

don’t feel that soft innocence that makes kids skip instead of walk

as though they were jumping from one orange cloud to the next

sure my cheeks are still puffy,

but i’m sure some will eventually attribute it to meth and not youth

certain strokes in my face are not watercolour splashes anymore, but

lines

of

time

(which no bawl fest will ever wipe off)

dark purple surrounds my eyes like half-moons,

dusk perpetually imprinted underneath each eyelid

open wounds of seeing things as they are

i think i just learned too much

too quickly

shouldn’t have skipped the syllabus in my freshman year

that extra page on how to be alone

how to trust others

trust yourself

or better yet

read that glossary on how to hold back and not think the best of people too soon!

Artwork by Mariana Gonzalez Vega

sure, lend them your trust, but don’t give it away like it’s mint gum!

but i guess it’s too late

and it’s all been for the best in the end

growing up is an illness that happens to even the best of us

and i can tell you about all its symptoms

twinkling

i believe we are born trapped in a perpetual state of forgetfulness where the white of our cracked bones

and the fleeting sprint of the clock always reminds us of hollow blankness

instead

of the colours of moonlight

our stories aren’t as empty i promise

no one is the sequence of numbers they dialed at three a.m.

the childish shake of their shoulders as they cry their guts out on the phone

nor are we

the promises we made with our glasses spilling

of champagne and illusions of grandeur

it’s not me, dear

that girl you saw under the silver disco ball on that forbidden December night

not me,

the one you saw under the pale glow of the waiting room at the doctor’s

(my heart cracked not in two but three)

we may have existed during these moments,

but we are not monochromatic snapshots

of highs

and lows

i don’t follow any religion except the doctrine that says we are more

. . . more memorable

more like

a thousand little deaths,

which make our existence a burning star

flashing so intensely and quickly it makes the milky way vibrate

as we pocket memory after memory

mars and the moon switched places the day you sat in my row during a safe sex lecture

the guttural black hole grew a little darker

that time i was called Mexican because my skin is tan in a way

that scares you

unless you chose it out of a plastic bottle

in a tanning salon

this was all as real and as impactful as the fact that the earth revolves around the sun

almost 30% of the Americans are ignorant towards this fact

there is that loving 70 % that believes that we are naturally close to great, shiny planets

locked in a passionate waltz

and i’ll tell you now that you and i matter

that the true value of the world lays in the little stories we tell each other before we fall asleep

i promise

your teenage philosophies are valid

even if no one sends spaceships

to explore such tremendous spaces

you are not a mouth-drooling joke

for pulling stories out of your hurt

and thinking that your stories have got

Artwork by Mariana Gonzalez Vega.

to be connected

like ancient constellations lovers point out in midnight picnics

like the universe, we like to dream up ourselves as infinite

except that we’re also infinite

ly

stupid

and that’s

infinite

ly

lovely

