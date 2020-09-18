Dalhousie Poets: layers and time

Layer by layer

Fundamentally,

Torn down to the bulb at the centre of her,

She was afraid.

Everything she was composed of

Built outward from that undiluted disturbance of self,

And from that hatred,

And then rage,

And then the pulp of the rest of her, bleached white from being washed up and

Dried on loathing.

She feels, more often than she would like,

The reality of her whole self being

Titrated through the nothingness of existence.

Here, gone,

There is only the difference of what we know, which is

Again, nothing.

Often, behind closed eyelids,

It seems very probable, to the point of immanence even,

She will dissolve, leave, seamlessly

Integrate back into the void from which she came,

Full of silver swimming dots and blue

Haze and questions free from the anxiety of needing an answer.

She finds herself to be unreal upon close,

Scrutinizing, painful

Inspection. She finds herself at large wanting

To exist, but at the core, in the centre,

At the ticking of her heart next to your ear,

Loud enough to

Burst a drum, hating it,

Hating the constraints, hating the

Hardness of it all, wanting

To let go.

You made her feel inadequate upon

Her already earthquake ravaged core.

That is not your fault.

You’re not to blame that she

Cries when she feels joy, already

Untethered enough, already

Swimming, already

Despising you for making her feel anything at all.

She weaves chains throughout,

To tie her to the earth windblown

Tumbling across minefields and continents,

Not so much like anchors as

Heartstrings, or veins pumping hot

Lava blood. Chains are

Wishes. Chains are

People we

Die in pieces for, but

Always whole in the end,

In her core,

There is no end.

She is never often here,

The last time that happened was

Before she started to think, how

Well she can despise

herself, how

Easy it is to find the empty

Aching ringing echoes

In her body, without

Your love and

Your hate.

(Artwork by Elina Cecilia Giglio on Blush)

One time

I live my life on edges

Like this one time I was on the brink of understanding love that doesn’t die

But fear came out in dry sobs and I woke up after the tsunami,

Just a ghost,

And not even haunting the same place anymore

The edges materialize as nights

Like this one time I was running in the rain and you caught up to me

And told me you had loved me since September

But miscommunication and mistakes became a barbed wire fence

Like a shadow

I thought I could see it but then the lights turned on

Dalhousie Poets is a rotating column in the Gazette’s Art & Lifestyle section featuring poetry by students on various subjects. Interested in submitting your verse? Email arts@dalgazette.com.