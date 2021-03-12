Date night pandemic style

Provincial COVID-19 restrictions make traditional dating difficult these days. To help Dalhousie University students keep the romance alive, here is a list of safe ways to have fun with your partner.

For couples who enjoy spending time together outside, the Emera Oval is now booking ice skating times. (Photo by @ryan.keeping on Instagram)

Hold hands and hit the ice

For those who love getting outside, the Emera Oval on Cogswell Street in Halifax offers socially distanced ice-skating sessions. You are welcome to hold hands on the ice, but only in groups of two.

Due to the pandemic, the Oval has implemented safety procedures. This includes the continuous use of non-medical masks by all participants on the ice.

To skate at the Oval, you must book a time-slot online through the Halifax Online Recreation Services website. Skate times can be booked up to 48 hours in advance. This is meant to limit the number of people on the ice, making it a safer experience for everyone.

If you don’t own your own skates, don’t worry! You can rent skates and helmets for free with government-issued photo ID, but supplies are limited.

Once the ice melts, visitors at the Oval can enjoy outdoor activities such as biking, in-line skating and roller-skating.

Get artsy

If pottery painting interests you, there’s two different studios in the Halifax Regional Municipality. Clay Café Dartmouth is on Portland Street in Dartmouth, N.S., and Clay Café pottery studio is on Quinpool Road in Halifax.

The experience allows singles, couples and groups to select pottery pieces to paint. After painting, the piece is left at the studio to be glazed and baked in a kiln. When ready, the shop calls, and you can pick up your pottery.

The cost of paint and studio time is included in the price of the clay piece. Larger pieces cost more than smaller ones, making this an affordable date night option.

While both studios are still offering in-studio sessions, the Dartmouth location allows you to purchase your pottery piece and rent paint supplies to enjoy this activity at home. If you’re part of an artsy couple looking to get creative, this is a safe alternative to group painting events.

Cook up some romance

The dinner date is a classic, but COVID-19 restrictions might make students feel uneasy about hitting the town for a meal. If you’re sick of takeout, but still want to treat your partner to a culinary date, try a meal kit.

Meal kits come in different sizes and brand names, including Hello Fresh, Chef’s Plate and Goodfood. These companies offer a selection of meal options, and send ingredients and cooking instructions to your home.

Rather than face the buzzing nightlife of Spring Garden Road next weekend, simply unbox a meal kit and enjoy the shared experience of whipping up something tasty.

At-home spa day

The spa is a luxurious way to unwind with a romantic partner, but wearing a mask on the massage table might take away from the ambience. A fun alternative is gathering luxury items from local shops and having a spa day at home.

Wrap up in comfy robes and swap safety masks for moisturizing Korean beauty (a.k.a. K-beauty) masks from Moon Moon Cosmetics on Lower Water Street.

For bath products, Lodestone Soap Co. on Agricola Street in Halifax sells vegan and organic soaps from Nova Scotia.

Make a foot soak with bath bombs from Little Luxuries Soapworks. Shop their Etsy page, or local shops like Seaside Casual Wear in Eastern Passage, N.S. or Coconut Creek in Dartmouth Crossing, N.S.

Self-love for singles

Not everybody has a somebody. Don’t forget to take time out for self-love. All of the above ideas can be great opportunities to treat yourself to some fun, good food, creativity and pampering.