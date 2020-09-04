Five podcasts about climate justice

The politics of climate change and social justice are intricately linked and impossible to untangle. The following podcasts take an intersectional approach to covering climate change and inequality by amplifying unheard voices and discussing climate solutions that leave nobody behind.

Mothers of Invention

Mothers of Invention highlights powerful women from around the world and showcases their solutions to the climate crisis. It features the voices of scientists, farmers, activists, lawyers, community leaders and so many more.

Hosts Mary Robinson (the former president of Ireland), Maeve Higgins (an Irish comic) and Thimali Kodikara (the series producer) balance witty banter and serious discussions on the critical climate issues we face today. They talk immigration, agriculture, biodiversity, policy and more. Season three kicked off on Aug. 5 with new episodes every other week.

Suggested episode: “The Lungs of the North.” The hosts talk to Dalee Sambo Dorough, chair of the Inuit Circumpolar Council. The group talks about the melting Arctic and the Inuit communities who are fighting against corporations that want to exploit their territories for commercial mining, shipping and fishing.

Climate change and social justice are polarising issues. That’s why Mikaela Loach and Jo Becker, intersectional climate justice activists from Scotland, created The YIKES Podcast. They wanted to provide a safe space to dissect tough issues like the refugee crisis, eco-fascism, environmental racism and fast fashion. Season one wrapped up at the end of July after completing 11 episodes.

Suggested episode: “Black Lives Matter Is More Than A Trend.” This episode features environmental activists Leah Thomas and Marie Beecham who discuss how the Black Lives Matter movement has brought new and long overdue attention to Black women in the environmental field. They discuss tokenism in the workplace and urge companies to adopt intersectional policies.

Hosts Avi Lewis and Maya Menezes are part of The Leap team, a Canadian organization with a mission to fight climate change and advocate for a Green New Deal in Canada. The Green New Deal is an economic plan to address climate change and inequality in the United States.

The podcast discusses aspects of the Green New Deal with a focus on Canadian politics and how they intersect with climate, racism and inequality. Change Everything records a new episode every few months.

Suggested episode: “Naomi Klein, Coronavirus Capitalism, and a People’s Bailout Now!” This episode features guest Naomi Klein, a Canadian author and co-founder of The Leap, to talk about how the coronavirus pandemic brings new possibilities and problems for a Green New Deal in Canada, and why billionaires are benefiting from the pandemic.

Invest in the future (top), Climate inaction kills (bottom). Signs from the Halifax Climate Strike on September 27th 2019. (By Kristen Tymoshuk)

Green Dreamer

Kamea Chayne created the Green Dreamer podcast to share stories of authors, activists, artists and others tackling intersectional climate problems in unique ways. The show explores topics such as spirituality, regenerative agriculture, the power of storytelling and community resilience. Presently there are more than 250 episodes with a new one coming out twice a week.

Suggested episode: “Kevin Wilhelm: Finding common ground in the age of a global pandemic and climate change.” Kevin Wilhelm, author and CEO of Sustainable Business Consulting, discusses how our common desire for healthy communities can help us effectively talk to people who don’t seem to care about climate in a way that can create long-lasting positive change.

How to Save a Planet

How to Save a Planet is a new podcast that just premiered on Aug. 20. It’s hosted by Ayana Elizabeth Johnson, a marine biologist, and Alex Blumberg, CEO of Gimlet Media. The hosts interview experts and regular people about climate solutions, and focus on how individual people can engage their communities and push governments to make real change.

The podcast brings science, policy and justice together. In an interview with the online magazine E&E News, Kendra Pierre-Louis, a climate reporter working on the podcast, described the show as “climate journalism meets Schoolhouse Rock!”