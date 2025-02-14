The Rice Purity Test was originally created in 1988 by The Rice Thresher, Rice University’s campus newspaper, “as a segue from O-week to true college life at Rice.” It hasn’t been updated since 2012, so we decided to create our own version; though we still couldn’t figure out how to avoid the word fondled. Fill out the checklist, compare with your friends, lie about your score!

CAUTION: The Dal Purity Test is not a bucket list. Completion of this will likely result in serious injury or death. The Dalhousie Gazette does not endorse the below activities.

Find the clickable version of the test that automatically calculates your score here.