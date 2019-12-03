Dal announces Scott Brison as its next chancellor

On Dec. 3, Dalhousie University announced Scott Brison will be stepping in to become the university’s eighth chancellor. A prominent Canadian politician and business leader, Brison has family roots in Nova Scotia.

Brison represented the Nova Scotia riding of Kings-Hants as a Liberal Member of Parliament before stepping down early this year. He was elected to Canada’s House of Commons seven consecutive times over the course of 21 years. In 2004, Brison became Canada’s first openly gay cabinet minister when he was appointed as minister of Public Works and Government Services under Paul Martin.

Brison has ties with Dalhousie, too: he earned a Bachelor of Commerce degree from Dal back in 1989.

“I’m a passionate Canadian, but Atlantic Canada is part of my DNA. I really believe that a strong, vibrant Atlantic Canada is important for Canada, and Dalhousie plays a central and critically important role to the future of Atlantic Canada,” Brison said in a press release from Dal.

In the release, Dalhousie also thanked current chancellor A. Anne McLellan for her all her contributions to the university. McLellan’s term will come to a close at the end of May 2020.

Brison will officially assume his position as chancellor as part of spring convocation in 2020. As of this moment, the exact date he will take over is undetermined. He will serve as chancellor for three years.