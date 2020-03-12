UPDATED: Dal suspends classes for a week due to COVID-19

Editor’s note: This article was updated on March 13 to reflect new information

As the number of COVID-19 cases increases around the world, Dalhousie University is taking precautions.

On March 13, Dal announced it is suspending all in-person classes and labs at both Dal and the University of King’s College for the week of March 16-20.

Further, although the school and its residences remain open, all students who are able to move out are encouraged to do so by March 20.

“Please be assured that anyone who cannot return home for reasons such as international travel restrictions, serious personal reasons, or university obligations will continue to be provided accommodation,” read the online update.

Earlier this week, on March 11, Dal announced it will be restricting university-related travel. International field courses are cancelled until September 2020. “All other student, faculty and staff travel for university purposes to ALL countries with a Public Health Agency of Canada (PHAC) travel health notice related to COVID-19 at any risk level (1-4 inclusive)” is also cancelled.

Later that day, King’s also released an update via email: “With the exception of the postponement of one study abroad course, CTMP 3610/GERM3610 (Memory, Politics, Place: Berlin’s 20th Century) until next May, no other King’s cancellations or postponements have been announced.”

According to PHAC, the public health risk associated with COVID-19 (a.k.a novel coronavirus) is still low in Canada. Although 47 people have been tested for the virus in the province, there are no confirmed cases in Nova Scotia as of March 11.

Prospective students from regions reporting cases of COVID-19 with questions or concerns are encouraged to contact university admissions.

Find more information at dal.ca/novel-coronavirus.html.