DSU Presidential candidate: Ahmed Ramadan

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited and formatted for style and clarity.



The Dalhousie Gazette sent a similar questionnaire to each candidate in the 2019 Dalhousie Student Union election.

Name: Ahmed Ramadan

Running for: President

Pronouns: He/Him

Program and Year: Electrical Engineering – 4th year

Why are you running for this position?

I find joy in helping people and have upheld a leading role at Dalhousie serving in many societies.

As a man of sheer determination, don’t do what everyone else does and always do things differently; to me, that is the essence of global change, strive, innovation, and ultimately, leadership.

What do you admire about the current Dalhousie Student Union executive?

As a fourth-year engineering student, I have noticed an increase in positive change each year. Being in my second-to-last year of university and mainly on Sexton, I have the most confidence approaching the DSU with issues; I feel more of a connection between all three campuses than I have before. The VP of Finance and Operations [Chantal Khoury] has been predominantly active on our campus by meeting our needs.

What would you like to see the DSU do differently?

I feel like the DSU lacks in exploiting the resources that students have at hand – especially ones that are coming into the university and international students. Such resources range from research projects to working for a professor.

Also, having active resources across campus for mental health. As it seems quite focused on Studley, there is not as much representation on the other campuses.

What, in your opinion, is the biggest issue on campus right now?

Demographic inequality. I have been a victim of racism on campus, and this is not the only inequality that I see students face on a daily: such as age, gender/sexuality, religion, ethnicity, race, and the list goes on. No one has a monopoly on pain or sadness, everyone has valuable input and Dalhousie needs to be a safe place for all.

What are your goals if elected?

I have listed many issues that I will tirelessly work to change (i.e. mental health, student success opportunities, student fees, co-op issues). My main goal is to be an active voice for the students. I am campaigning now to hear all the problems that need to be fixed and will continue to if I win the presidency .

Why should students vote for you?

I feel like I have a great relationship with the student body; I have faced many of the same problems that the typical and nontypical student has faced. Serving on many societies as well as being a representative to the Dean of Student Affairs at Sexton, I know how to properly represent the students.

What have you been watching on Netflix lately?

Big Mouth.