DSU Presidential candidate: Andrew Hall

Editor’s note: This interview has been edited and formatted for style and clarity.





The Dalhousie Gazette sent a similar questionnaire to each candidate in the 2019 Dalhousie Student Union election.

Name: Andrew Hall

Running for: DSU President

Pronouns: He/Him

Program and Year: Third-year Dal philosophy student; ninth-year overall (attended university in the U.S. before Dalhousie for business, nursing and engineering).

Why are you running for this position?

I am running because I see t he same problems we all do and I can bring new and innovative solutions to current issues. I want to work to make everyone’s experience here at Dal not only enjoyable, but as beneficial as it can be for their own success.

What do you admire about the current DSU executives?

I admire their dedication to working for their community. Anyone who sacrifices and works for the betterment of others should be recognized.

What would you like to see the DSU do differently?

Take more action and work more with the community. I don’t see action as only protesting and the like, I see action as concrete changes which result in everyone’s mutual benefit. It’s not easy, but it’s not impossible.

What, in your opinion, is the biggest issue on campus right now?

Right now, I think the biggest issue is the growing disconnect between faculties, also – and especially – campuses.

What are your goals if elected?

My main goal is autonomy for student societies, but increasing access to resources as well as increasing the resources available; all while giving back to the community.

On your Facebook page, you say you’re dedicated to students’ success on and off campus. What does success mean to you?

The simple answer is whatever you define it as.

I want you to be able to achieve your own personal goals, no matter what those are. While I would love to see success in the classroom and outside, at the end of the day you are the one paying to be here, so outside of increasing GPAs and internships, everything else is directly for you.

Why should students vote for you?

Students should vote for me because I will do things differently. People may have said that before, but I have the experience to show that it won’t be the same old same old from me. If you want action and change, I’m the candidate for you.

What have you been watching on Netflix lately?

Not much recently, but I did have Brooklyn Nine-Nine playing while I was studying.