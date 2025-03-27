Thursday, April 3, 2025
Breaking news: DSU president-elect Bianca Morelli to resign

Morelli told the Gazette in an email that she plans to quit the union

Jenna Olsen
By Jenna Olsen
DSU president-elect Bianca Morelli (Image courtesy of Bianca Morelli)

Dalhousie Student Union president-elect Bianca Morelli plans to resign before the start of her presidential term. 

In a March 26 email to the Dalhousie Gazette, Morelli said, “my intention is to leave the DSU (and therefore, rescind the presidency before ever taking office).” Her term would have started on May 1, 2025

Morelli, a fourth-year law, justice and society student, is currently the DSU’s vice president internal. She was elected DSU president on March 7, beating candidate Matt Lawton 1134 to 867 votes. 

According to the DSU bylaws, “In the case of a vacancy in the office of an Executive Officer [including the president], Council will appoint a Councilor to fulfill the duties of the position on an interim basis until a by-election is called.” 

It is unclear whether this applies to DSU executives who haven’t taken office yet. 

Morelli’s email said that she was offered a job with Ontario’s government and intends to “exit my time at the University.”

DSU executives must be enrolled in at least one class per semester in order to serve on the union. 

This is a developing story. The Dalhousie Gazette will update as the situation develops. 

