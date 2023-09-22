The University of King’s College receives $1 million gift to launch new southeast corner project

On Sept. 6, 2023, the University of King’s College received a $1 million donation from Chancellor Debra Deane Little of the Alpha Aquilae Foundation. The gift will enable King’s to initiate the process of constructing a new facility that will house the School of Journalism, modernized gym facilities and a six-story student residence.

For President Bill Lahey the new facility will give much-needed relief to the ongoing student housing crisis.

“We face difficulties in providing students with housing. And if we don’t have more housing in the near future, we’ll start losing students who can’t come to Halifax or can’t stay in Halifax after they live in residence because they can’t find affordable housing,” Lahey said.

New facility

The new residence will double the current capacity of King’s residence by adding 250 beds. Director of Facilities, Ian Wagschal, attributed the feasibility of this project to recent changes in zoning regulations.

“We can build a lot higher than we used to be able to build here,” said Wagschal. “That opens up the possibility for residences because now we could put multiple floors of residences into the building.”

Hannah Veinot, a fourth-year King’s student, sees this development as a step in the right direction.

“I’ve heard a lot of people were struggling big time,” Veinot said. “I think if you’re going to bring people in, you’re also going to have to accommodate them.”

The new space will give the journalism school a much-needed update.

“We have journalism facilities that are kind of spread out in different places. And they’re organized around different kinds of journalism, print, television and radio. That no longer reflects the reality of how the media functions,” said Lahey.“One objective is to have an integrated space so students can learn about journalism simultaneously in the different modalities of journalism.”

The new school of journalism will be built at street level with large windows, making it easily accessible and visible to the public.

Fourth-year journalism student Kayleigh Stevens had a mixed reaction to the plan.

“At first, I was upsetty spaghetti because I heard it was gonna be really tall. I’m so over really tall, ugly buildings,” she said. “But, having more space, means we could have more journalism students. (…) I love a small community, but growing that community is also exciting.”

The new journalism school will also integrate spaces dedicated to and designed by Mi’kmaq and African Nova Scotian communities.

“Another major theme of the journalism school is indigenization. We have various courses and programs in partnership with the Mi’kmaq community,” Lahey said. “We want this space to be designed in a way that’s welcoming to Mi’kmaq and other Indigenous People. We’d like to have the same conversations with the African Nova Scotian community as well.”

Under the journalism department and integrated into the basement will be a modern gymnasium and new athletics facilities.

“Imagine you’re staying in residence,” said Wagschal. “And the building you’re living in has a full gym including a weightlifting setup and fitness center.”

King’s current gym was constructed in the 1920s. Second-year King’s student Tia Lovegrove thinks it could use some improvements.

“I definitely think it would be nice to have a bigger weight and cardio area. Only like five people can comfortably work out in the weight room,” she said.

Looking to the future

The additional facilities and residential space will also increase King’s enrollment capabilities, according to Lahey. King’s will be able to grow from its current approximate population of 950 to 1200 students.

King’s is seeking architectural designers to draft designs for the proposed building. They are hoping to attract both public and private funding to complete the project.

“Once we start construction, this building should go up in two years. But, this is a very ambitious fundraising project. The building will cost between $45 and $85 million,” Lahey said.

For Ian Wagschal, the new building means more than just modernizing facilities.

“King’s has traditionally been very inward-looking. The place is kind of like a fortress. All the doors open into the centre [of the quad],” he said. “This is partly King’s trying to open up and become more part of the community, not just closed and part of itself.”