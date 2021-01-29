Dal athletes score new school record

In the 2019-2020 season, the Dalhousie University Tigers boasted the highest number of Academic All-Canadians in school history and the most in the Atlantic University Sport (AUS). Student-athletes are recognized as Academic All-Canadians by U Sports when they achieve an overall grade of 80 per cent or better (3.7 GPA or above on Dal’s grade scale) while playing with a varsity team.

Dal had 135 Academic All-Canadians last season, a jump of 29.8 per cent from 2018-2019. Since 2013, Dal has seen a mostly upward trend in their number of Academic All-Canadian athletes, except for an outlier year of 60 recipients in 2016-2017.

Since the commendation was introduced in 1988, the 2019-2020 season marked the year U Sports as a whole saw the most athletes ever recognized as Academic All-Canadians. In total, across all participating Canadian universities, there were 4,910 U Sports Academic All-Canadians last season.

Source: usports.ca/en/awards/academic-all-canadians