A Student’s Survival Guide: How to keep your Dalplex resolution

Ah, the new year!

Also known as the time to make a solid workout routine and promptly forget to follow it a week later.

Or is that just me?

The Dalplex is typically a spooky place, but it gets even spookier in January. The gym fills up fast with students rushing to begin or continue their New Year’s resolutions. If you find it daunting like me, you’re not alone. But I do have some gym hacks to hopefully help you make your New Year’s resolutions stick.

Creating your schedule

Your first step should be blocking out time to go to the gym every week. Create a schedule that works for you, maybe twice a week in the early mornings or three times a week in the evenings, whatever fits you best. Everyone is different, so decide whether you need to stick to a hard plan or if being more lenient with yourself will achieve better results.

Getting workout necessities like your clothes, shoes and water bottle ready the night before is a good way of “forcing” yourself to go when you are struggling to get out the door.

Making your workout routine

Everyone’s gym routine will differ depending on your fitness goals. I’d suggest planning your routine before you go to the gym so you already know what you’ll be working out that day. When I used to go to the gym without a plan, I’d have no idea how to even start. Also, remember to include a warm-up and cool-down in your workout plan. Both are necessary steps to lessen muscle soreness and prevent injuries.

Find a workout buddy

I find that having a workout buddy can motivate you to stick to your workout schedule and stay on task at the gym. When my friends say they are heading to the gym, I tend to be inclined to join them. Working out with a buddy is a lot more fun than doing it alone.

Joining an intramural sports team is also a great way of getting active and allows you to make new friends with similar interests. In my second year, I was the co-captain of a semi-competitive soccer team called Chicken Noodle Soup. I found it to be really fun and a great way to bring students together.

It is the perfect time to commit to an intramural sport because registration has just opened for the winter semester. Intramural sports available include basketball, curling, dodgeball, indoor cricket, indoor soccer, inner-tube water polo, racquet league and volleyball. Some sports have different competition-level leagues available, including recreational, semi-competitive and competitive, so be sure to choose one that works for you. Register for a team here.

Dalplex resources

If you don’t want to create your own workout plan, or just prefer to exercise with others, I’d suggest taking a fitness class at the Dalplex! They are fun, free for Dalhousie students and a great way of encouraging yourself to make healthy habits.

The classes include All Levels Yoga, Dalplex Bootcamp, Afrobeats dance classes, Body Strong fitness classes, DalSpin classes, AquaZumba and even Pranayama Breathwork classes. They can be booked on the Dalplex website. I tried out a DalSpin class, which is an indoor cycling class focusing on endurance and cardio.

Having never tried a spin class before, I didn’t know what to expect and was even a little scared to go alone. However, the instructor, Tammy, was very helpful in ensuring I was well-prepared for the class and made the class a fun way to spend a Tuesday night. I left the class feeling more energized than before, but be prepared to sweat!

I have also tried their All Levels Yoga class. I personally prefer Shanti Hot Yoga downtown for a heated yoga experience, but the Dalplex classes are a much cheaper (free!) alternative for students. The class is beginner-friendly and allows you to use the space to get what you need from your yoga practice.

Start small

Setting small and attainable goals is my plan for 2024, and it should be yours too. If your goals are reasonable improvements you can realistically achieve within your current schedule, it will be easier to stick to them.

If you’re a beginner at the gym, don’t start by planning to go every day at 6 a.m. By going all in at once, you’ll be more likely than not to set yourself up to fail. Instead, I’d suggest starting with going a couple of times a week and gradually increasing your gym hours throughout the year. Don’t be too hard on yourself if you miss a workout, just get back on the horse and go again at your next planned gym time.

Always remember to love yourself first and Happy New Year!