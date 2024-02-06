Highlighting Black designers

Having a personal style is a way of expression. It tells people about you and what you stand for without you having to say anything.

In 2024, fashion is all about self-expression, finding what works for you and making that work for your style. One way of supporting and standing in solidarity with the Black community is buying from Black-owned businesses and wearing your support on your sleeve.

I’ve put together some of my favourite Nova Scotian, Black-owned and homegrown labels that are sure to help you find unique pieces to spice up your wardrobe and become iconic staples.

Image credit: @dimazbrand via Instagram

Do not ruffle feathers but ruffle up a storm when you walk into a room wearing Dimaz. Dimaz features feel-good clothing and accessories that are bound to make you stand out. They have unique one-of-a-kind tiered ruffled tulle pieces that not only can be the focal piece in your outfit but can also be thrown on as a final layer. With pieces that have both taken the Emmy’s carpet by storm and been used for maternity shoots, you are sure to find something to suit your interest. Oh, and I forgot to mention, all the pieces are customizable, and they run from size XXXS with no cap limit.

Image credit: @teensnowtalk via Instagram

If your closet is bereft of graphic T-shirts, or if you are in the market to add a few skater-style pieces to your wardrobe, while also making a statement not just with style, then TeensNowTalk will be right up your alley.

With hoodies, T-shirts and lounge sets that carry messages that resonate and stand in solidarity with the Black community, this is a brand to shop from to give your activism a fashionable take.

The best part is they have got you covered with something for everyone. From scarves, bags and dresses to T-shirts and hoodies—you name it, and they have got it!

Image credit: @trevclothing via Instagram

With street-style fits that are straight off the runway, this brand has the pulse of the youth ingrained within its DNA. From lounging at home to grabbing groceries to hitting the club, you can rest assured that when wearing tREv, you will not only look super stylish, but you’ll also be supporting a local brand.

They created a ton of buzz within the fashion community with their showcase at the 2022 Halifax Fashion Week which garnered a lot of attention.

If unisex pieces that are on trend but are also made with high-quality material are not on your fashion radar, then maybe it is time to check them out and add them to your cart!

4. Michnat Fashion (@michnatfashion)

Image credit: @michnatfashion via Instagram

While the holiday season may be behind us, you deserve to be celebrated every day. You do not need a special occasion to dress up, and Michnat Fashion understands that, offering pieces as colourful as your personality. From blazers to dresses, from bonnets to bags and from scrunchies to socks, they have got you covered.

Their vision is to bring stunning African fashion. Carrying gorgeous African prints and stunning evening wear in an array of silhouettes like jumpsuits, women’s jackets, skirts, headwraps and jewelry, you are bound to fall in love with their customizable pieces.

The best part about fashion is that you can pick and choose what you like and make conscious choices.

As a consumer, you have the power to shop where you want to show your support. This Black History Month, show your support by buying from these local, Black-owned brands and look great while doing it!