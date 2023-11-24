Making fashion your own

Access and inclusion in every field is of utmost importance. Social media sometimes seems as though it has broken down a barrier, making fashion more approachable and accessible.

Is that true? Is a lot of the fashion we see truly fashionable, or do the models in magazines just make the outfits look fashionable by being skinny and fit?

“Is she skinny, or is it a fit?”

On Youtube, it has become a trend for creators to compare outfits they see on Pinterest on skinny individuals, and then try the same outfits on a variety of different body types. They then decide if it is really a fashionable outfit or whether the person wearing it was just skinny.

This opens up a can of worms involving some deep-rooted issues and personal trauma. A generous dose of what the high school bullies said gets laid out on the table.

Registered dietitian and non-judgy educator Colleen talks about this on her blog. “Is she skinny, or is it a fit?” has been the topic of many videos on social media. The idea is that many feel that skinny privilege enables a small percentage of the population to use their bodies as an accessory, and that can be triggering to others who are recovering from an eating disorder or are just struggling with looking at their reflection in the mirror.

Wear it for you

Fashion is a form of self-expression, but what happens when expressing yourself is something that you struggle with the most? Is drawing inspiration from others a form of flattery or does it mean losing your individualism?

Spending hours on Pinterest putting together a mood board can be as triggering as it can be therapeutic. With copious amounts of #pinterestinspired fits, it can turn into an avalanche of emotions. You may be unable to find outfit inspirations on people who either look like you, identify as you identify or are living in your geographic location.

Fashion is a means of expression, but the double standards are like a double edged sword. People who are skinny have thin privilege, and can wear anything and it will be considered fashionable or put together. The same does not extend to everyone. If an individual who isn’t sample size dresses however they want, it is assumed that they do not care about their appearance.

If you like it, wear it. Wear it for you because that is all that really matters. Yes, that’s always easier to say than to put into practice.

What are your thoughts? I’d like to write a follow up on this. Please hit me up and I’d love to chat!