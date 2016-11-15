Dalhousie Gazette Podcast: Fourth-year roundtable
We spoke with fourth-years about their plans for work, love and friends once they graduate
Welcome to the first-ever Dalhousie Gazette Podcast! If you can think of a better name for the podcast, let us know and we will buy you a chocolate bar.
We spoke with Maddie Johnson, Matt Stickland and Tessa Williams about the impending doom/excitement of graduation. With three different areas of studies and backgrounds, our three guests discussed the different futures they may or may not behold.