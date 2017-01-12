Dalhousie Gazette Podcast: New year, same me?

It’s an awkward time of year: 2017 is trying to be better than 2016, you might be picking your first off-campus house for next year, and you’re getting used to new classes (or continuing to die in year-long ones). Jen and Sabina get #raw about the legitimacy of New Years resolution and then give unsolicited and unqualified advice about moving out of residence and taking care of your mental health. So sit back and enjoy our free-form convo.

Host: Jennifer Lee

Producer: Sabina Wex

Edits: Sabina Wex