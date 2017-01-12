Arts & Culture

Dalhousie Gazette Podcast: New year, same me?

Does the turning of a calendar year matter?

Dalhousie Gazette Podcast: New year, same me? photo by : Patrick Fulgencio
This week's podcast is as raw as these beets.
written by Sabina Wex and Jennifer Lee
January 12, 2017 10:17 am

It’s an awkward time of year: 2017 is trying to be better than 2016, you might be picking your first off-campus house for next year, and you’re getting used to new classes (or continuing to die in year-long ones). Jen and Sabina get #raw about the legitimacy of New Years resolution and then give unsolicited and unqualified advice about moving out of residence and taking care of your mental health. So sit back and enjoy our free-form convo.

Host: Jennifer Lee
Producer: Sabina Wex
Edits: Sabina Wex