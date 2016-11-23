Dalhousie Gazette Podcast: Social Media

Social media: love it, hate it, but it’s there. We talk to blogger and King’s student Rowan Morrissy about the picture-perfect image bloggers aim to achieve online and on Instagram. We also asked social media skeptic Sohraub Pazuki why he isn’t a fan of social media. SMU Sociology and Criminology professor Dr. Michelle Byers explains the effect social media has on us.

Just to be ironic, you should share this on all your social media account.

Host: Jennifer Lee

Edits: Jennifer Lee

Producers: Maddie Johnson, Luke MacDonald and Sabina Wex