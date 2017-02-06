New year, same students

Taylor McMillen, Acting, 3rd year

What is your New Year’s resolution and how will you stay committed?

“I want to start to exercise more; and it’s been easier now that I’m committed to leaving the house for class every day.”

Do you have any advice for those who may be struggling with their resolutions?

“Take it a day at a time – it’s not easy to jump right into, but if you work it into your routine, it becomes part of your everyday life.”

Estelle Kaye Tan Cochingyan, Psychology, 2nd Year

What is your New Year resolution and how will you stay committed?

“My resolution is to see tutors more often, and attend classes to get a better grasp of the Spanish language.”

Do you have any advice for those who may be struggling with their resolutions?

“Your resolution doesn’t need to be complicated. [Like] being nicer to people such as holding doors or donating money to the homeless or even buying other coffee for others.”

Hayam Mahmoud-Ahmed, Neuroscience, 2nd Year

What is your New Year resolution and how will you stay committed?

“My resolution is to read more literature which is not associated with school. I’m sticking to it by force-reading books I purchased over the break.”

Do you have any advice for those who may be struggling with their resolutions?

“Find the time – even if you don’t have time because of your workload, try to make some time for yourself.”

Mehak Saini, Bachelor of Arts, 1st year

What is your New Year resolution and how will you stay committed?

“My resolution is to eat healthy, practice veganism, and not consume any gluten. I’m doing this by cooking at home – which is helping me think clearly, and allowing me to think actively.”

Do you have any advice for those who may be struggling with their resolutions?

“My advice is to create small goals at first, and once you achieve them, reward yourself.”