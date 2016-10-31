Yasmine Mucher

Hometown: Thornhill, ON

Major: Kinesiology (her third year at Dal, but fifth year in university)

Proudest achievement to date: Coming here and not knowing anyone at all and being a transfer student, yet managing to make new friends and take new opportunities and not being a hermit.

Next big thing she wants to achieve: Get into some sort of rehabilitative therapy program somewhere in Canada.

Favourite pizza flavour: Pineapple, green olives and bacon – or sausage. Don’t judge me.

From a friend: “She is an inspiration to many women. Not only does she co-chair Hillel Halifax, but she also bakes challah (egg bread) to sell in the community and donates the money to charity. When she’s not busy giving back to the community, she is inspiring women through her incredible aerial acrobatics skills in performances like the all-female cast of Nautica that performed at the Halifax Fringe Festival and portrayed the hard life at sea which has traditionally been a male-dominated industry. Yasmine is just amazing!” –Craig Fox