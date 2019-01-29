Students protest Peter MacKinnon

MacKinnon is Dal’s new interim president – formerly of Athabasca University and the University of Saskatchewan before that.

His latest book, ‘University Commons Divided: Exploring Debate and Dissent on Campus,’ bemoans political correctness and references what MacKinnon sees as high-profile examples of “battles over freedom of expression.”

Students are taking issue with this, especially when it comes to MacKinnon’s defence of Jordan Peterson as well as MacKinnon’s implication that blackface on Halloween is an issue of freedom of expression. He’s also critiqued Dalhousie’s handling of the 2015 Dentistry scandal.

“Freedom of expression is also an “indispensable condition” of the university “commons.” I define this as the space for the debate, discussion and collaboration that are both inherent in, and essential to, the idea of the university. This commons has been tested so often in recent years that it is not hyperbole to describe it as a contemporary battleground over its boundaries.” – Excerpt from article written by MacKinnon, titled ‘Freedom of expression is under attack at our universities’ published by The Conversation.

On Jan. 21, MacKinnon was greeted by quiet protesters during his Studley campus welcome event. MacKinnon got there early and spoke to some of the protesters before things began, saying, “I understand you’re here to demonstrate.”

The protesters waited until the smudge, prayer and event introduction was over before setting up their silent protest. The protest consisted of them holding up bristol-board signs with their demands and general protest signs about MacKinnon’s problematic views and how he was hired without transparency.

Once MacKinnon finished speaking, the protestors milled about, and student Kati George-Jim read their demands aloud.