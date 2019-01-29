Students protest Peter MacKinnon

Peter MacKinnon hasn’t been on Dalhousie University campus for long, but controversy is already stirring.
MacKinnon is Dal’s new interim president – formerly of Athabasca University and the University of Saskatchewan before that.
His latest book, ‘University Commons Divided: Exploring Debate and Dissent on Campus,’ bemoans political correctness and references what MacKinnon sees as high-profile examples of “battles over freedom of expression.”
Students are taking issue with this, especially when it comes to MacKinnon’s defence of Jordan Peterson as well as MacKinnon’s implication that blackface on Halloween is an issue of freedom of expression. He’s also critiqued Dalhousie’s handling of the 2015 Dentistry scandal.
“Freedom of expression is also an “indispensable condition” of the university “commons.” I define this as the space for the debate, discussion and collaboration that are both inherent in, and essential to, the idea of the university.
This commons has been tested so often in recent years that it is not hyperbole to describe it as a contemporary battleground over its boundaries.” – Excerpt from article written by MacKinnon, titled ‘Freedom of expression is under attack at our universities’ published by The Conversation.
On Jan. 21, MacKinnon was greeted by quiet protesters during his Studley campus welcome event. MacKinnon got there early and spoke to some of the protesters before things began, saying, “I understand you’re here to demonstrate.”
The protesters waited until the smudge, prayer and event introduction was over before setting up their silent protest. The protest consisted of them holding up bristol-board signs with their demands and general protest signs about MacKinnon’s problematic views and how he was hired without transparency.
Once MacKinnon finished speaking, the protestors milled about, and student Kati George-Jim read their demands aloud.
In a press release, are calling for MacKinnon’s removal as well as a public apology from the university and the Dalhousie Student Union, among other reparations.
“Peter MacKinnon, as Interim President, is a concern of safety for Black, Indigenous, and students of colour across our campuses,” reads the release from the student protesters. To view it in full, click here.
On Jan. 28, MacKinnon emailed out a statement he read aloud during that day’s Dal Senate meeting, reading in short:
“Many of the issues I wrote about are contemporary and contentious. Some are discussed in depth; others are mentioned for limited illustrative purposes. I wrote about them for purposes of discussion. I welcome that discussion, and I appreciate the perspectives that have already been shared with me.
The book is about many subjects: university governance, crisis management, academic freedom, freedom of expression, religious freedom and discrimination, and other topics. While I stand by my discussion on these topics, I wish to comment on one matter that has raised concern. I have been interpreted by some as condoning blackface. I do not condone blackface; and I did not condone blackface in the book. I regret any interpretation to the contrary, and the distress it has caused.”