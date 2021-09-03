Fall reads

The fall season can mean a lot of things to different people. Regardless of personal feelings, its shorter days and brisker winds make it a great time to start a new book.

The Picture of Dorian Gray, Oscar Wilde (1890)

First published in 1890, this classic is the perfect book to kick off spooky season. The Picture of Dorian Gray follows the story of the titular character as his wish to stay young and beautiful forever is granted, and he is forced to face the consequences. This book will carry you into fall as the pacing and tone keep changing while the plot progresses. The way the story takes its reader from quaint tea parties to horrendous murders is a marvelous trip that is worth attending. It is an easy read, and a great distraction if you need one.

The Sea Was in Their Blood: The Disappearance of the Miss Ally’s Five-Man Crew, Quentin Casey (2017)

The Sea Was in Their Blood, a non-fiction chronicle, follows the events of the crew of the Miss Ally on the night of their disappearance in 2013, when an unexpected storm hit the ship. This thriller investigates how it all went down, while piecing together the mental state and background of the crew aboard. This book might hit a little close to home for some, as it tells real-life events that took place in Nova Scotia, but it gives you a taste of the people that make up this province. If you are looking for a non-fiction, local read with high tension and suspense, this one is for you.

All About Love: New Visions, Bell Hooks (1999)

If you’re the type of person to tell yourself every fall that it’s time to get your life together, consider weeding through your emotional baggage with this book. All About Love: New Visions is a collection of essays that will help you take an introspective approach to your relationships by discussing what love is and what it could be. The author, Bell Hooks, discusses where people learn to love, and how love does not always mean one thing, and rarely does. This book would pair perfectly with a rainy evening, because –– fair warning –– it can get pretty emotional.

The Leaving and Other Stories, Budge Wilson (1990)

This collection of short stories marks new beginnings. It illustrates the feeling of being caught between choosing to stay and choosing to venture into unknown territories of life. Set in Nova Scotia, these stories carry a comforting familiarity. The Leaving and Other Stories consists of eleven short stories about women and girls, discussing themes like power of language, family and making or breaking important bonds. With numerous quick stories to read, this can easily become anyone’s comfort book. The collection is especially good if you’re not necessarily crazy about reading and have a limited attention span.

City of Girls, Elizabeth Gilbert (2019)

City of Girls follows the life of Vivian Morris, as she makes a place for herself in New York City. From the same author that gave us Eat, Pray, Love, Gilbert takes the reader through decades of growth, self-exploration, and shifting relationships via the protagonist’s life in the theatre scene of 1940s New York City. Vivian is an extremely vibrant character to see the world through, although conceited at times. Experiencing an extinct New York through her eyes is exciting and revelatory. This is a book that will have you looking forward to the future as you begin a new chapter in your life this fall.