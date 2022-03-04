Four must-visit thrift stores in Halifax 

Halifax is home to a diverse range of locally-owned clothing boutiques, perfect for thrift shopping.

Thrifting has turned into a swinging trend, and there are many hidden gems waiting to be picked apart. Not only does thrifting give used clothes a new home but it’s a sustainable way of shopping and gives you a chance to have a distinct wardrobe. It’s an economically viable way to shop.

There are many vintage clothing and thrift stores in Halifax that you may not be aware of, but look no further. Here are some of the city’s most intriguing thrift discoveries.

The Loot

Ethically sourced, preloved clothing is The Loot’s expertise. This vintage clothing shop was founded in 2019 and opened its very first location on Charles Street in the heart of Halifax’s North End.

With the shop’s recent success and growth, owner Anna Campbell decided in January that it was time to expand. The Loot is now relocating to a considerably larger space on Barrington Street.

“The new space is double the size from the Charles Street location and has two floors. I am aiming for late February or early March for the opening date,” says Campbell.

The Loot carries all kinds of hand-picked clothing, including sports jackets, vintage Levi’s denim, graphic tees and accessories from local jewellers and entrepreneurs. Stock frequently changes and is replenished often, so you can expect to find a new favourite item each time you explore the store.

“We will be bringing in some new artists that work well with our demographic, including True Middle, Valfre, as well as other local Halifax artists,” says Campbell. The new store will mainly focus on vintage clothing along with new items from local makers.

The Loot is a unique shopping experience and its following continues to grow. With over 11,000 Instagram followers in February 2022, their success is soaring.

Aside from picking up new pieces, customers can also sell their old clothing to The Loot. “It’s a win-win, you get to clean out your closet and get to have a little extra cash in your pocket,” says Campbell.

Elsie’s Clothing

Elsie’s has been voted the best second-hand clothing store by The Coast numerous times since it was founded in 2013. Elsie’s is a Halifax staple, carrying used clothing goods and locally made garments from across the province.

Owner of the shop Maurice Elsie Court focuses on consignment and carrying local goods from Haligonians who craft their own art and clothing items. This store has a unique take on thrift shopping and carries items you won’t find anywhere else in the city.

Located on Queen Street, the two-story classic bright yellow building carries loads of affordable clothing. Some prices are negotiable at the owner’s discretion.

Brilliant Clothing Boutique

Thrift shopping can include used clothing, consignment shops, and more recently, curated collections of high-end clothing. Brilliant Clothing boutique specializes in brand name designer clothing including boots and bags, along with jackets, dresses and more.

While it’s on the more expensive side, the clothing is brought in by customers and put on consignment, so if you have an old Michael Kors bag and you want a bit of change in return, this is the place to be.

The second-hand clothing boutique is located on Birmingham Street and includes one floor of selection in a modernized space.

Although your typical thrift shopping experience may include cheaper clothing, this shop brings a different angle to second-hand shopping. All in all, if you are keen on luxury brands and chic finds, this is your spot.

KingsPIER Vintage

KingsPIER Vintage was founded in 2013 by Laura MacNutt. The business recently moved from Argyle Street to Historic Properties on Upper Water Street.

This shop specializes in all types of vintage clothing and carries rare stock that you won’t find at just any store in the city. If you are in love with English-originating brands such as Doc Martens, this is a must see.

Carrying a distinctive collection of vintage Docs and various other boots and kicks, they are all preowned yet in amazing condition and ready to be worn. Along with the extensive boot section, there are unlimited amounts of denim jackets, blazers, and accessories to be searched through.

It’s another one of Halifax’s originators in the thrifting community and still blooming.