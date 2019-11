On Nov. 14, acclaimed Canadian musician Daniel Caesar performed at the Scotiabank Centre in Halifax.

Opener MorMor (also a Canadian singer-songwriter) warmed up the crowd for Caesar’s highly anticipated return to Halifax. Photo by Carter Hutton

Caesar is currently on his second headline tour in support of his sophomore album, CASE STUDY 01. Photo by Carter Hutton

Surprise guest Sean Leon performed his verse on one of Caesar’s new album tracks, “RESTORE THE FEELING.” Photo by Carter Hutton

Caesar played to a packed crowd at the Scotiabank Centre. Photo by Carter Hutton

Caesar closed out the show performing fan favourites from his debut album Freudian, including the Grammy-nominated song “Get You” featuring Kali Uchis. Photo by Carter Hutton