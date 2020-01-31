Playing the online dating game

Photos by Megan Farley

Cat Evans, oceanography student, Tinder and Bumble

“I went on a few dates, but I realized that I much prefer meeting people in person. There were a lot of times where there just wasn’t chemistry. It’s tough to meet people and try to figure out that vibe online rather than just in person.”

Julianne Fost, speech-language pathology student, Plenty of Fish

“I don’t know why but I would find it really awkward. Sometimes people would message me, but they often wouldn’t have a picture and I never wanted to write back to a stranger with who I had no trust. It could be an 80-year-old man for all I know!”

Daniel Belliveau, computer science student, Tinder

“Things never seemed to go anywhere serious and it seems everyone I matched with only engaged in really stale conversation. It is nice to chat with other people and I would love to be able to use it as a tool to just meet other people in general regardless of the romantic relationship.”

Jack Sunnan, biology student, Tinder

“I matched with this girl and we started chatting and eventually, she asked me to come over to her place to chill, watch a movie and to bring ice cream. When I got there her basement was full of girls sitting around the room and one of them was bawling her eyes out. I guess she had just gone through a breakup. The Tinder girl took the ice cream and started passing it around to her friend and basically told me to leave right after. I fully just got used as an ice cream delivery service, but I couldn’t even be mad because it was so clever.”

Sofia Nicolls, medical sciences student, Tinder

“I once went on a date with a guy my friend had had a long discussion with on my account. He asked for my number and I initially gave him my friend’s number just to be safe, but then I decided I actually wanted to go out with him, so we played it off like my number had changed. Turns out he was pretty normal, but people do some shady stuff online.”

Olivia Kerr, biochemistry and neuroscience student, Tinder

“I finally gave in to peer pressure and got Tinder one day. I used it for less than two days, hated it and haven’t used it since. I think the whole idea is kind of stupid. I don’t really see anything ever coming from it. It’s just another phone distraction.”

Jonathan Davis, engineering student, Tinder

“I matched with this girl on Tinder and about a day after we started talking, she posted an entire comic strip she had made about me onto her Snapchat with my name on it. I was very confused and didn’t engage with her after that.”

Lizzie Jackson, psychology student, Tinder

“The thing that I find the weirdest is all of the people that I know who I end up seeing on Tinder. You can never look at them the same afterwards. It’s like you know their secret.”

Andrew Donaldson, management student, Tinder

“[My girlfriend and I] met in person, not online. I was going to delete it once we became official, but I’ve kept it as a joke … I message people the corniest pickup lines ever and see if they are into it or even respond. We have a good laugh about it.”