142 threes and counting

Alex Carson set a new all-time record in total three pointers made for the Dalhousie University Tigers men’s basketball team.

The record, previously held by former Tigers’ guard Jarred Reid, was beat by Carson in a game against the Memorial University Sea-Hawks on Jan. 4, 2020.

Perhaps not surprisingly, Carson is a shooting specialist for the Tigers. Heading into that game, he was tied with Reid at 126 threes made. Carson hit three shots from beyond the arc and took the lead on the Tigers all-time list. In the five games he’s played since then, he’s added 13 more threes for a total of 142.

“It definitely feels good,” said Carson. “It just kind of makes me feel good that all the hard work I’ve done is kind of paying off a little bit.”

Alex Carson prepares to shoot during a game against the Acadia University Axemen on Jan. 15. The Tigers won 85-67; Carson had a team high of 22 points. Photo by Ellery Platts

The Tigers are currently seated at the top of the Atlantic University Sport (AUS) standings, while also sitting at third in the U Sports national rankings. Carson, a fourth-year, is a huge part of that success.

While the shooting record can speak of Carson’s skill level, he gave a lot of praise to his teammates and coaches to put him in the position where he is most successful.

“It’s something that I would never be able to do without the teammates I have,” said Carson. “They are able to find me and put me in a good position, so it’s definitely not an individual award and I would like to think of it as a team thing because it takes a lot of them to get the open shots.”

Besides being number one in the Tigers all-time three point history, Carson also holds the number two spot for the most three pointers made in a single season in the AUS. He made 67 shots in the 2017-2018 season.

Humble about the record, Carson says his number one priority is to help his team win games. Because basketball is a game of runs and momentum changes, Carson’s shooting skills can help create a spark on the offensive end. He’s helped a lot by his teammates.

Breaking the record

“When he is hot, we make a play for him,” said Sascha Kappos, fifth-year forward for the Tigers. “When we know that he is hot, we do anything for him to find the ball and he does an amazing job to find the right spot and if that means to set six screens for him, we do all the best for him to find the best shot.”

During the game against Memorial, Carson had no idea that he had a chance to set a new record. His teammates, on the other hand, knew what was happening.

“We kept it quietly because obviously we didn’t want to put anything in his head,” said Kappos. “I can tell you, watching it, no one realized he broke it, we more worried about the game, but at the end, we all realized, he just broke the record.”

With one more year of eligibility in hand, it’s possible that Carson could break the all-time AUS record (most three pointers made throughout an individual’s career) of 220. That was set by Scott Morrison in 2000.

For now, though, Carson’s main focus is to win another AUS championship and a national medal.