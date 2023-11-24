Friday, November 24, 2023
Haligonians recognize Remembrance Day at the Sullivan’s Pond Veterans Memorial

Thousands gather to honour fallen soldiers

Yonatan Roling
Yonatan Roling
Over 14,000 people gathered around the Sullivan’s Pond Veterans Memorial on Remembrance Day to honour fallen Canadian soldiers.

The service began with a parade led by uniformed soldiers, cadets, veterans and school children and was followed by speeches from government and community officials.

Stories of war times echoed through the park while the crowd stood in silence.

This Remembrance Day ceremony was different than in years past. Sullivan’s Pond doesn’t usually host the biggest Halifax event. The Nunavut and Nova Scotia Command of the Legion and Halifax officials announced that the ceremony that usually happens at Grand Parade couldn’t occur due to the homeless encampment in the area.

Instead, they chose to combine it with the ceremony at Sullivan’s Pond. Thousands more came across the water to remember, welcomed by the Somme Branch legion, who ran the event while also celebrating their 95th anniversary.

The Somme Branch Legion ran the event while also celebrating its 95th anniversary. Several other anniversaries and major milestones were acknowledged throughout the ceremony.

It has been 75 years of UN Peacekeeping missions; 80 years since the Korean War armistice; the 100th anniversary of the Royal Canadian Navy Volunteer Reserve; and the 150th anniversary of the founding of the RCMP.

Other notable Remembrance Day services that took place include Citadel Hill’s 21-gun salute, Point Pleasant Park’s veteran’s service, and several free concerts held in parks around the municipality.

The Dalhousie Gazette is the main student publication at Dalhousie University in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Canada. The paper first began publishing in 1868, making it the oldest continually operating student newspaper in North America followed by The Harvard Crimson and The Columbia Daily Spectator

