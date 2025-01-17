How do Dalhousie students feel about Justin Trudeau resigning?

“I feel like it was time, I think he probably should’ve done it a bit earlier, seeing as a lot of Canadians aren’t that cool with the way he did it, but I think it’s a good thing that he’s giving the position to someone else to take the leadership against Pierre Poilievre” – Mia, first-year Dalhousie student

“He should’ve done it ten years ago, really. Man should be gone. I’m from Western Canada, we don’t like him there and his policies have been catastrophic for our resource developments. It’s a good thing that he’s gone and can’t wait for an election” – James, first-year Schulich School of Law student at Dalhousie

“It comes at a time that’s probably not ideal, but it feels like it’s the way we’ve been moving for a while, and I don’t know how we were going to move forward with him still being in charge of the party with how divisive it’s become. It’s definitely a little worrying, but I think it was time” – Tyler, first-year Schulich School of Law student at Dalhousie

“I’m excited about it; I’m not a big fan of Justin Trudeau, but I’m not super excited about who is probably going to win because he stepped down” – Aidan, second-year Dalhousie student

“I feel like it’s not going to do anything. The Conservatives have such a majority that it’s just going to make someone else lose instead of him” – Ana, second-year Dalhousie student

“I think he’s probably so glad that he doesn’t have to deal with Canada being annexed by America” – Iman, first-year University of King’s College student