Photo essay: Indigenous women artists emerge with handcrafted goods at Dalhousie’s annual Mawio’mi

Dalhousie’s 14th annual Mawio’mi on Wednesday, Oct. 16 bustled with activity as people gathered to buy from local Indigenous artists who lined the grass field with traditional and modern artwork.

Jade Sark, a Mi’kmaq woman from We’koqma’q First Nation in Cape Breton, says she is a fourth-generation basket weaver and has been making baskets since she was 16 years old.

“My great grandmother actually made the biggest basket in Mi’kma’ki,” Sark says. “It is now on display at the Membertou Heritage Park in Cape Breton.”

Sark now lives in Halifax and works at the Sipekne’katik Treaty Truckhouse on the boardwalk. She sells her baskets at the store and on her Instagram, @seathernyarts.

Kim Lickers, a Haudenosaunee artist who presented her beaded jewelry collection at the Mawio’mi, says that living in Mi’kma’ki has allowed her to embrace Mi’kmaw artistry, while also holding onto her traditional roots and culture.

“I’ve learned to adapt to Mi’kmaq beading techniques,” Lickers says. “But I make sure I’m conscious of not disrespecting their culture and stick to my traditional ways of beading.”

Lickers moved to Nova Scotia in the late 1990s to attend Dalhousie University, where she now works as a cohort advisor for Indigenous students under the Inclusive Pathways to Medical Professions.

Working a full-time job makes it hard to find time to bead, but over the summer she was able to attend a Mawio’mi almost every weekend to sell her work.

“I noticed that people really liked the light-coloured beads that Mi’kmaw artists use,” Lickers says. “So, I started using shinier beads on the border of my earrings, which people seem to like.”

Lickers grew up off-reserve and says beading helped her stay connected to her Haudenosaunee roots.

“When Covid hit, I actually had time to make stuff,” she says. “I developed a passion for beading and decided to start selling my work once vendor markets opened up again.”

Lickers is one of the many Indigenous women living off-reserve in the Atlantic region who help spread awareness for Indigenous artistry.