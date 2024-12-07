Friday, January 3, 2025
Photo essay: Indigenous women artists emerge with handcrafted goods at Dalhousie’s annual Mawio’mi

Local Indigenous artists share their traditional and modern artwork

Ainslie Nicholl-Penman
By Ainslie Nicholl-Penman
Two Mi’kmaw children holding hands while dancing in their regalia at Dalhousie’s 14th annual Mawio’mi on the Dal quad in Halifax, Nova Scotia on October 16, 2024. The girls show their cultural upbringing as each piece of regalia is typically handcrafted and holds deep cultural and spiritual significance for the wearer and their community (Image by Ainslie Nicholl-Penman)

Dalhousie’s 14th annual Mawio’mi on Wednesday, Oct. 16 bustled with activity as people gathered to buy from local Indigenous artists who lined the grass field with traditional and modern artwork.

Jade Sark, a Mi’kmaq woman from We’koqma’q First Nation in Cape Breton, says she is a fourth-generation basket weaver and has been making baskets since she was 16 years old.

“My great grandmother actually made the biggest basket in Mi’kma’ki,” Sark says. “It is now on display at the Membertou Heritage Park in Cape Breton.”

Sark now lives in Halifax and works at the Sipekne’katik Treaty Truckhouse on the boardwalk. She sells her baskets at the store and on her Instagram, @seathernyarts. 

Kim Lickers, a Haudenosaunee artist who presented her beaded jewelry collection at the Mawio’mi, says that living in Mi’kma’ki has allowed her to embrace Mi’kmaw artistry, while also holding onto her traditional roots and culture.

“I’ve learned to adapt to Mi’kmaq beading techniques,” Lickers says. “But I make sure I’m conscious of not disrespecting their culture and stick to my traditional ways of beading.”

Lickers moved to Nova Scotia in the late 1990s to attend Dalhousie University, where she now works as a cohort advisor for Indigenous students under the Inclusive Pathways to Medical Professions.

Working a full-time job makes it hard to find time to bead, but over the summer she was able to attend a Mawio’mi almost every weekend to sell her work.

“I noticed that people really liked the light-coloured beads that Mi’kmaw artists use,” Lickers says. “So, I started using shinier beads on the border of my earrings, which people seem to like.”

Lickers grew up off-reserve and says beading helped her stay connected to her Haudenosaunee roots.

“When Covid hit, I actually had time to make stuff,” she says. “I developed a passion for beading and decided to start selling my work once vendor markets opened up again.”

Lickers is one of the many Indigenous women living off-reserve in the Atlantic region who help spread awareness for Indigenous artistry.

Sark says she’s starting to see people embrace their culture again through crafting. “By supporting local Indigenous artists, people are not only spreading awareness on our culture, but they’re also contributing to the livelihood of our people.”

A person in a garment Description automatically generated
Mi’kmaw woman dressed in regalia holding hands with children attending Dalhousie’s 14th annual Mawio’mi during the opening ceremony on October 16, 2024 in Halifax, Nova Scotia. The kids danced together in a circle while Catherine Martin, Dalhousie’s director of Indigenous community, played her drum and sang a traditional Mi’kmaw song (Image by Ainslie Nicholl-Penman)
Two girls wearing traditional clothing Description automatically generated
Marley Perry (left) and Jurni Robinson (right) dressed in their Mi’kmaw regalia at the Dalhousie’s 14th annual Mawio’mi in Halifax, Nova Scotia on October 16, 2024. Perry and Robinson are high school sundancers and attend Powwows in and outside of their community (Image by Ainslie Nicholl-Penman)
A group of women at a food buffet Description automatically generated
Volunteers with Dalhousie’s Indigenous Student Centre helping themselves to the community food at the 14th annual Mawio’mi on the Dal Quad in Halifax, Nova Scotia on October 16, 2024. Volunteers served lunch to all attendees to bring the community together before the dances commenced (Image by Ainslie Nicholl-Penman)
A group of people holding flags Description automatically generated
Volunteers and community members walked out with Indigenous and Nova Scotian flags for the opening ceremony of Dalhousie’s 14th annual Mawio’mi in Halifax, Nova Scotia on October 16, 2024. The flags that were presented were Métis, United States of America, Canada, Nova Scotia, Indigenous Pride, Every Child Matters, Mi’kmaq Grand Council, and Inuit (Image by Ainslie Nicholl-Penman)
A person holding up her hand Description automatically generated
Mi’kmaw elementary school teacher stands proud with her first raised in solidarity with Mi’kmaw identity at Dalhousie’s 14th annual Mawio’mi in Halifax, Nova Scotia on October 16, 2024. The Dal quad was lined with Mi’kmaw craft vendors while students, dancers, and the public gathered in the centre circle (Image by Ainslie Nicholl-Penman) 

