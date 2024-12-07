District 8 Councillor Virginia Hinch is sworn in to the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners

District 8 Councillor Virginia Hinch was sworn in as the newest member of the Halifax Board of Police Commissioners at the board’s monthly meeting on Wednesday, Nov. 20, 2024.

Hinch seeks to promote more representation and combat historical biases involving the Halifax Regional Police. She expressed her commitment to a stronger community, particularly as she says her community heavily influenced her decision to join the board.

Reflecting on her first meeting, Hinch says, “I’m taking it all in.”

The Halifax Board of Police Commissioners provides civilian governance and oversight for the Halifax Regional Police on behalf of the regional council.

As an African Nova Scotian, Hinch is determined to address longstanding issues between the police and Black communities in Halifax. She acknowledges her past skepticism toward law enforcement but emphasizes her willingness to engage with the system and advocate for her community.

“I want to learn more about [the] HRP. I want to learn more about how the system works and how things go,” says Hinch. “You know there has been a lot of judgment towards the police. And I don’t want to take everything all at face value. I want to know more about it and how it works. And hopefully, bring that back to my community.”

Gavin Giles, police board of commissioners vice chair, introduced Hinch and invited her to read her oath under the Police Act, congratulating her on her new role.

Chief Don MacLean of the Halifax Regional Police also offered his support: “I’m sure you’ll do a fine justice to the North End and your role on the board. We’re here to ensure you have everything you need to do your job effectively.”

Lindell Smith, former District 8 councillor and police commissioner, emphasizes the importance of personal experience in driving meaningful change.

“I had a pretty biased view of the police growing up in the North End. But bringing those experiences to the table is how change happens,” says Smith.

Smith highlights the role of experience, including the contentious issue of street checks, in shaping his contributions to the board.

“I was someone who has dealt with street checks and had many, many friends and family who have also dealt with street checks,” says Smith.

In 2017, police data revealed Black people in Halifax were three times more likely to be stopped by police than white people.

Hinch recognizes the weight of these issues and is committed to using her position to mend the fractured relationship between the police and Halifax’s Black community.

“Forgetting the past is difficult,” she says, referencing events such as street checks and recent gun violence.

However, Hinch remains hopeful about encouraging representation on the board, seeing her role as an opportunity to create meaningful change.

As Hinch embarks on her new role on the Board of Police Commissioners, her focus remains on learning, advocating and building trust within her community.