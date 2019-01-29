Students protest Peter MacKinnon

The protests stemmed from several excerpts of MacKinnon’s writing in his latest book, University Commons Divided: Exploring Debate and Dissent on Campus, which bemoans political correctness and references what MacKinnon sees as high-profile examples of “battles over freedom of expression.”

“When Dalhousie first announced that Mackinnon would be hired as the interim president, a lot of us started to research and we found his book,” said Isa Wright, a social work student at Dalhousie, and the National Queer Representative for the Canadian Federation of Students. “We were really concerned when we read those chapters.”

Along with Lianne Xiao, president of the King’s Student Union, Wright published the press release outlining the reasoning and demands of the protesters.

Students are taking issue with MacKinnon’s defence of Jordan Peterson and his choice to decline student’s requests to use their proper non-binary pronouns, as MacKinnon writes, “this is not a matter on which he can be told what to do.”

Students are also concerned with MacKinnon’s implication that blackface on Halloween is an issue of freedom of expression, writing that “these were Halloween parties … so describing them [as racism/bigotry] risks diminishing real problems of intolerance.” Additionally, MacKinnon critiques Dalhousie’s handling of the 2015 Dentistry scandal.

Freedom of expression is also an “indispensable condition” of the university “commons.” I define this as the space for the debate, discussion and collaboration that are both inherent in, and essential to, the idea of the university. This commons has been tested so often in recent years that it is not hyperbole to describe it as a contemporary battleground over its boundaries. – Excerpt from article written by MacKinnon, titled ‘Freedom of expression is under attack at our universities’ published by The Conversation.

The protesters waited until the smudge, prayer and event introduction was over before beginning their silent protest: holding bristol board signs with their demands on them, as well as comments against MacKinnon’s problematic views and the University’s lack of transparency in appointing him.

Once MacKinnon finished speaking, the protestors milled about, and Dal student Kati George-Jim read their demands aloud.